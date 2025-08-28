This Poll Just Nuked the Democrats' Narrative on Crime

A new poll shows that most Americans believe crime is a problem in the United States, despite an FBI report showing that crime is on the decline.

The issue became more prominent on the airwaves and interwebs after President Donald Trump federalized Washington, DC’s law enforcement while deploying National Guard troops to curb violenct crime.

From Fox News:

A new AP-NORC poll released Wednesday shows that the vast majority of Americans see crime as a huge issue in the United States and approve of President Donald Trump's handling of it. The poll showed that 81% of Americans agree that crime is a "major issue," including 96% of Republicans and 68% of Democrats, and 72% of Independents say the same. Further, 53% of Americans approve of the methods by which Trump is combating crime.

Democrats are going against 99% of Americans when they deny crime is a problem in their big cities.



It's literally a 99-1% issue. pic.twitter.com/chTbg3MtNJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 28, 2025

The data show that, although crime rates are down from previous years, they still remain high enough for people to be concerned.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he is working with Republican lawmakers to draft a “Comprehensive Crime Bill.” No details on the legislation have been released yet.

Republican lawmakers are not yet clear on what a Trump-backed new crime bill would entail. But it seems likely that the details will be rolled out over the next few weeks.

The Mayor of DC is now thanking Trump…



Violent crime has dropped 45% in 3 weeks.



“We greatly appreciate the federal surge of officers. For carjackings, the difference between this 20-day period and last year, represents an 87% reduction.” pic.twitter.com/HrdMQVlGeY — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump has floated the idea of using the National Guard in other major cities such as Baltimore and Chicago. Democrats in these cities have pushed back, insisting they don’t need the military to manage crime.

It appears that America is about to enter into another national debate over crime and policy. When Republicans eventually roll out their legislative proposals to address the issue, it will be heavily scrutinized by folks on both sides of the aisle.

