Trump Gets Some Good News After His Meeting With Putin

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have jumped after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An Insider Advantage poll shows that 54 percent of respondents approve of his performance while 44 percent disapprove.

The report showed that Trump “now has an advantage among every age group other than the most senior of voters.”

The president has improved his numbers among Black and Hispanic Americans and voters younger than 65.

A similar poll conducted in July showed Trump’s approval rating at 50 percent with 48 percent disapproving.

This appears to indicate that the deluge of criticism coming from the left over Trump’s meeting with Putin hasn’t been very successful. As it turns out, blasting a president for trying to end a war isn’t exactly popular among Americans.

One of these is not like the other two and it's not who they think it is.



Trump is +2.0 over the "mighty" Obama in approval rating for a second term on end-of-day August 11. He's +2.3 over Bush. pic.twitter.com/BpClMCi0wi — Chris (@chriswithans) August 12, 2025

While Trump did not divulge many details about his meeting with the Russian president, it appears the confab was productive. Perhaps things are moving in the right direction.

Trump on Monday also sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European heads of state to discuss a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. The meeting appeared to run more smoothly than it did earlier this year when the two leaders had a contentious exchange during a press conference.

It is expected that Trump will have a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelensky at some point in the future to work toward a permanent deal that would end the war.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that he "began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy."

"After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," he continued. "Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that. has been going on for almost four years."

During the summit, Trump paused the meeting to call Putin the discuss some of the details. Again, it’s not clear what the two leaders discussed on the phone call. But it appears there might be some progress made.

So far, the Trump administration is doing more to end the military conflict than his predecessor. There are indications that progress is being made. This could be influencing the increase in his approval rating.

Of course, there are also other factors to consider, including Trump’s approach to immigration and the economy. While support for his mass deportation efforts has wavered, it is clear Americans largely support the fact that he is trying to do something to rectify the illegal immigration issue, unlike the Biden administration.

If these ratings remain static, Republicans might have a chance at making history in the upcoming midterm elections by retaining control of both chambers of Congress. Typically, one of the chambers flips to the opposite party. With Democrats floundering for a cohesive message, the GOP might be able to maintain control over the legislature as long as they play their cards right.

