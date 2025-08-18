Trump Just Sent a Brutal Message to Democrats Who Are Upset That He's Trying to End the Ukraine War

Democrats are far from happy that President Donald Trump is working to end the war in Ukraine. Now, Trump is striking back against those who are upset about his Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump excoriated Democrats and the media in two posts on Truth Social in which he called them out for their hypocrisy. “I’ve settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster, and yet I have to read & listen to the Wall Street Journal, and many other who truly don’t have a clue, tell me everything that I am doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine MESS, that is Sleepy Joe Biden’s war, not mine,” the president wrote.

I’m only here to stop it, not to prosecute it any further. It would have NEVER happened if I was President. I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them. They are “STUPID” people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX. Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I’ll get it done — I always do!!! President DJT

In a previous post, Trump laid into his critics, who appear hellbent on attacking him no matter what he does.

I am totally convinced that if Russia raised their hands and said, “We give up, we concede, we surrender, we will GIVE Ukraine and the great United States of America, the most revered, respected, and powerful of all countries, EVER, Moscow and St. Petersburg, and everything surrounding them for a thousand miles, the Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners would say that this was a bad and humiliating day for Donald J. Trump, one of the worst days in the history of our Country.” But that’s why they are the FAKE NEWS, and the badly failing Radical Left Democrats. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!

Meanwhile, President Trump is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting. Not… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 18, 2025

Just hours before the meeting was scheduled, a Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian village of Novoyakovlivka killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded his 12-year-old brother, eight-year-old sister, and both of his parents.

The family’s home was “obliterated in the attack,” according to the New York Post. “This was a demonstrative and cynical Russian strike,” said Zelensky in a statement. “They are aware that a meeting is taking place today in Washington that will address the end of the war.”

To put it simply, Trump and his team are trying to prevent more tragedies like what happened to the teenager in Ukraine, and Democrats and media figures appear to be rooting against his success. Trump nailed it when he pointed out that Putin could surrender tomorrow, and folks on the left would still try to spin it in a way that allows them to attack the president.

Indeed, we don’t even know whether the meeting between Trump and Putin will bear fruit yet, and critics were pouncing even before the meeting happened. Democrats clearly are not on board with ending the war. The notion that it might end under Trump is giving them heartburn. The fact that these people care more about scoring cheap political points than about ending a war that is literally killing children shows that they should never run the country.

