John Brennan Just Showed Us Why Nobody Should Ever Take Him Seriously

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 18, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Democrats are already making fools of themselves over President Donald Trump’s Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now, one of them is going full conspiracy theory over the matter.

Former CIA Director John Brennan, during a recent appearance on MSNBC, suggested that Putin may have placed a microchip in Trump’s limousine as they rode together to the meeting site.

“So I think you could see on Putin's face, he felt very, very comfortable. And the fact that he was given a ride then in the presidential limousine, The Beast,” Brennan said. “I certainly hope the Secret Service has swept that vehicle very well in terms of any type of small microchip that might have been put in the vehicle.” 

Brennan added, “But then in the press conference, I don't know, Putin looked chipper. He looked upbeat.”

So, Brennan actually believes that a foreign head of state would be stupid enough to try placing some type of bug in the presidential limo while they were on the way to discuss an end to a war. Or perhaps, he’s just doing what he does best: Peddling false narratives.

Brennan was a key figure in the Democrats’ efforts to trick the nation into believing that Trump’s campaign collaborated with the Kremlin to influence the result of the 2016 election. Now, he is facing a federal criminal investigation

The FBI is looking into Brennan for his alleged misconduct related to the Trump-Russia probe. He is believed to have made false statements to Congress about the matter. Federal authorities are investigating his role in the publishing of the 2017 Intelligence community Assessment (ICA) that promoted false narratives about Russian interference in the election.

Brennan allegedly pushed to include the content of the debunked Steele Dossier, which contained salacious accusations against Trump. Despite warnings from senior CIA officials, Brennan fought to include the dossier in the ICA even though it was about as credible as National Enquirer reports about human bats.

