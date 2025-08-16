Prosecutors Have Some Horrible News for This Blue City Mayor and Her Secret Lover

A federal grand jury indicted New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday for defrauding the city through falsified work claims and improper expenses.

Cantrell is also under scrutiny for trying to conceal her romantic relationship with a police officer. The indictment alleges that the couple “developed and implemented a scheme to defraud the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department by engaging in personal activities” while the officer, named Jeffrey Vappie, claimed to be on duty.

Advertisement

The indictment references several WhatsApp communications between the mayor and Vappie proving that they collaborated on the scheme. The authorities claim Cantrell approved reimbursement requests for personal trips. For example, “On or about August 24, 2022, Vappie submitted a travel expense form, which Cantrell later approved, for $1,315.90 in expenses related to the August trip to Washington, D.C.,” the indictment explained.

The couple also made a visit to San Francisco, California, where “the pair stayed an extra day to visit Napa Valley wineries and Vappie claimed to have worked 15 hours.”

MORE: New Orkeans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Was Under @FBI Investigation Over Allegations Of An ‘Ongoing Adulterous Affair’ With Jeffrey Vappie, The Head Of Her NOLA Police Protective Detail & The Misuse Of Taxpayer Funds By The Two.

The FBI Reviewed The Mayor’s WORK DAY Activity,… pic.twitter.com/lfB5lzkYtk — John Basham (@JohnBasham) August 15, 2025

In fact, the city allegedly spent over $70,000 on Vappie’s travel while he accompanied the mayor. In many instances, Vappie is accused of falsely claiming he worked longer hours when he was actually spending personal time with the mayor. “On or about October 24, 2022, VAPPIE submitted a travel expense form, which CANTRELL later approved, for $2,621.82 in expenses related to the September trip to Atlanta and Los Angeles,” court documents read.

The couple allegedly obstructed justice through intimidation, perjury, and evidence tampering. The filing claims they used their positions “to intimidate subordinates, harass a citizen, delete evidence, lie to colleagues and commit perjury for the purpose of distracting and imepding investigations into their actions.”

The couple activated the “disappearing messages” feature on WhatsApp to conceal her communications with Vappie. The feature automatically deletes messages after 24 hours. Prosecutors allege that Cantrell created false evidence by providing altered screenshots to deceive investigators.

Democrat New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to a years long corruption probe.



This comes days after a Democrat Los Angeles Council-member was indicted on charges that he abused power to embezzle $800,000.



Lots of corruption! pic.twitter.com/2MYeHb4OIl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 15, 2025

Cantrell and Vappie allegedly sought to discourage reporters from covering their suspicious conduct. “On or about March 19, 2023, after a local news media outlet broadcast additional reports about VAPPIE’s work on EPU and relationship with CANTRELL, VAPPIE conducted multiple online searches concerning a member of the news media… including ‘Where does [Member of News Media 1] live,” the indictment said.

Federal prosecutors concluded that the couple “exploited their public authority and position.”

If they are convicted, they could both face between five and 20 years in prison.

Vappie is already facing previous charges of wire fraud and making false statements, NBC News reported.

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is Exhibit #295,193,998 demonstrating why Americans absolutely must make sure they are paying more attention to their local governments. The mayor and her lover bilked New Orleans taxpayers out of tens of thousands of dollars, if the indictment is accurate.

Advertisement

While there is plenty of corruption at the federal level, some of the most egregious abuses are occurring right in your backyard. This doesn’t only happen in major cities — it happens just about everywhere in the country. In far too many cases, corrupt local officials get away with their skullduggery because most are not paying attention. When there is no accountability for government, there can be no liberty. But change can only happen when enough Americans begin holding their local officials under a microscope.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.