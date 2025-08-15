Trump Hosts Putin in Alaska in Meeting That Could Decide What Happens in Ukraine

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Video footage showed the two leaders shaking hands as they met on a tarmac in Alaska. The Russian president rode with Trump in his limousine, commonly referred to as “The Beast.”

President Trump and President Putin are currently riding together in The Beast.



What a historic photo. What a historic moment. pic.twitter.com/DUgjVuLDf6 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) August 15, 2025

BREAKING: Trump and Putin shake hands in Alaksa. pic.twitter.com/mklgqES2nR — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) August 15, 2025

In a particularly well-timed moment, a B-2 stealth bomber accompanied by fighter jets flew over the two leaders as they engaged in niceties on the red carpet.

Trump just flew a B-2 stealth bomber over Putin’s head…



Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/2bsnssRv9f — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 15, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated that his “number one” priority is that Russia agree to a ceasefire during the summit. European diplomats told CNN that President Trump said he would push for this during the talks.

Several reporters asked Putin whether he would stop killing civilians in Ukraine. He ignored the questions.

Over the past three months, the relationship between Trump and Putin has oscillated between diplomacy and tensions. Trump has alternated between praising Putin and bashing him for refusing to come to the negotiation table.

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a rare public appearance at a monument honoring U.S. cooperation during WWII, just hours before his summit with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/aUwy4LCa5m — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 15, 2025

The two leaders have had multiple phone calls to discuss Ukraine and other issues, such as tariffs.

Putin’s visit marks the first time a Russian leader has visited the state since the US purchased it from Russia for $7.2 million in 1867, according to Reuters. An Anchorage resident told the news outlet that “It’s kind of exciting” and that she hopes “there will be some fruitful results from this meeting.”

In May, Trump and Putin held a two-hour phone call that Trump described as “very serious.” He said he has “always gotten along” with Putin, but criticized the Kremlin’s rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities.”

During the call, the Russian leader demanded recognition of Crimea and Donbas. He has also insisted that any peace deal would prohibit Ukraine from joining NATO.

Critics such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argue that Putin isn’t serious about ending the war and is simply trying to play Trump. Others have criticized the president for not taking a harsher stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There is no telling what the discussions will yield. But this is the first face-to-face meeting Trump has had with Putin in his second term, and there will probably be even more.

