VIP
D.C. Is a Total Mess and It Isn’t Just Crime
DOJ Slaps a New Lawsuit on California
Hillary Clinton Could Be Setting Herself Up Regarding This Bet With Trump
Did You Hear What WaPo's Top Global Security and Intelligence Analyst Had to...
Gov. Abbott Calls Surprise Special Session As Texas Dems’ Vacation Stunt Falls Apart
VIP
Leaked Meta Document Reveals Disturbing AI Interactions With Kids
Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Aren't Going to Be Happy About This...
Suspicious White Powder Triggers Evacuation at ICE Building
Requests for One Particular Service Have Skyrocketed by 400 Percent Under Trump
VIP
Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Breaks Down Over 'Climate Anxiety' While Americans Face Real-W...
Maryland Judge Strikes Trump's DEI Changes at Universities
Time for Trump to Show Putin Who's Boss
Fox News Blasts Schumer for Claiming He Feels 'Perfectly Safe' in D.C., Despite...
Trump’s FBI Takes Back the Nation's Capital
Tipsheet

Trump Hosts Putin in Alaska in Meeting That Could Decide What Happens in Ukraine

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 15, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Video footage showed the two leaders shaking hands as they met on a tarmac in Alaska. The Russian president rode with Trump in his limousine, commonly referred to as “The Beast.”

Advertisement

In a particularly well-timed moment, a B-2 stealth bomber accompanied by fighter jets flew over the two leaders as they engaged in niceties on the red carpet. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated that his “number one” priority is that Russia agree to a ceasefire during the summit. European diplomats told CNN that President Trump said he would push for this during the talks.

Several reporters asked Putin whether he would stop killing civilians in Ukraine. He ignored the questions.

Over the past three months, the relationship between Trump and Putin has oscillated between diplomacy and tensions. Trump has alternated between praising Putin and bashing him for refusing to come to the negotiation table.

The two leaders have had multiple phone calls to discuss Ukraine and other issues, such as tariffs.

Recommended

Did You Hear What WaPo's Top Global Security and Intelligence Analyst Had to Say About Hamas? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Putin’s visit marks the first time a Russian leader has visited the state since the US purchased it from Russia for $7.2 million in 1867, according to Reuters. An Anchorage resident told the news outlet that “It’s kind of exciting” and that she hopes “there will be some fruitful results from this meeting.”

In May, Trump and Putin held a two-hour phone call that Trump described as “very serious.” He said he has “always gotten along” with Putin, but criticized the Kremlin’s rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities.”

During the call, the Russian leader demanded recognition of Crimea and Donbas. He has also insisted that any peace deal would prohibit Ukraine from joining NATO.

Critics such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argue that Putin isn’t serious about ending the war and is simply trying to play Trump. Others have criticized the president for not taking a harsher stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There is no telling what the discussions will yield. But this is the first face-to-face meeting Trump has had with Putin in his second term, and there will probably be even more. 

Editor's Note: Townhall is committed to bringing you the truth about President Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Help us continue destroying the false leftist narratives about the war. Join Townhall's VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TARIFFS UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Hear What WaPo's Top Global Security and Intelligence Analyst Had to Say About Hamas? Matt Vespa
Gov. Abbott Calls Surprise Special Session As Texas Dems’ Vacation Stunt Falls Apart Jeff Charles
Requests for One Particular Service Have Skyrocketed by 400 Percent Under Trump Jeff Charles
Hillary Clinton Could Be Setting Herself Up Regarding This Bet With Trump Matt Vespa
Trump Critics Humiliated: Fraud Bombshell Proved Them All Wrong! CNN Dumps Democrats? Townhall Video
MSNBC's Morning Joe Had the Best Line for Dems Defending the Indefensible Over Trump's D.C. Takeover Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did You Hear What WaPo's Top Global Security and Intelligence Analyst Had to Say About Hamas? Matt Vespa
Advertisement