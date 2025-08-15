VIP
D.C. Is a Total Mess and It Isn't Just Crime
Gov. Abbott Calls Surprise Special Session As Texas Dems’ Vacation Stunt Falls Apart

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 15, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called a new special legislative session to cover a sweeping array of bills as Democratic state lawmakers signal they might be ready to end their political stunt related to the redistricting controversy.

In a post on X, Abbott posted a memo announcing the special session. The Texas state legislature will take up legislation “that provides a congressional redistricting plan,” “to comprehensively regulate hemp-derived products,” reducing the property tax burden on Texans, and “to provide relief funding for response to and recovery from the storms which began in early July 2025.”

The current session ended on Friday without addressing these legislative priorities due to the Democratic lawmakers’ decision to flee the state to hold up a vote on a redistricting plan that would give Republicans more seats in the House of Representatives.

The measure passed in the state Senate earlier this week.

Politico reported on Thursday that the erstwhile Democrats indicated they would return home after enjoying vacations in New York, Illinois, and other states.

Texas Democrats gave their clearest signal yet on Thursday that they will soon return to the Lone Star state, after decamping to stop the passage of a redrawn congressional map that adds five new GOP-leaning seats.

A statement from the state House Democratic Caucus said that the lawmakers will return on two conditions, both of which are expected this week. First, that the Texas Legislature ends its first special session on Friday, and second that California lawmakers introduce their expected proposal that could offset the GOP gains in Texas.

Texas’ legislature is almost certain to approve the redistricting measure despite the Democrats’ silly stunt. Democrats will certainly cry about it, but they have no leg to stand on given their historical support for gerrymandering.

California is considering a similar move to counteract Republican efforts to increase their advantage in the House. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his hair gel are pushing the agenda as a way to fight back against President Donald Trump’s agenda. 

Advertisement