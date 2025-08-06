Trump and Putin Set to Meetin Person—What Happens Next Could End the War in Ukraine

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin face-to-face as early as next week.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy broke the news during a Wednesday broadcast. This development comes just after President Trump announced that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, “had a highly productive meeting” with the Russian president about ending the war in Ukraine.

“I was just in the West Wing, and I'm told that this is what happened,” Doocy began. “Earlier today in Moscow, Steve Witkoff was told by Vladimir Putin that he wants to meet at some point with Trump. Witkoff then relayed that message to the President, who is open to it, the possibility of a meeting as soon as next week, if the result of that meeting will be an end to the war in Ukraine.”

Doocy continued, explaining that “President Trump was on a phone call with [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky and some European leaders. He shared this with all of them. We don't know exactly where in the world it would be. It could be anywhere, could be at the White House, could be in a neutral country like Qatar or or Switzerland or something.”

Doocy also shared a statement from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. “As President Trump said earlier today on Truth Social, great progress was made during Special Envoy Witkoff's meeting with President Putin. The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky.”

President Trump “wants this brutal war to end,” Doocy added.

BREAKING: President Trump and Russian President Putin are set to meet in person as early as next week, @pdoocy reports. pic.twitter.com/mIIkh3THaE — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 6, 2025

In a Wednesday post on Truth Social, Trump indicated that there was “Great progress” made during Witkoff’s meeting with Putin. Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

The New York Times reported that President Trump aims to meet in person with Zelensky and Putin so the three leaders can hammer out a peaceful resolution to the military conflict.

European leaders appear to support the idea, even though they would not be included in the talks. After a phone call with European leaders and Zelensky, the Ukrainian president noted that he had a “conversation with President Trump” and that the war must have “an honest end.”