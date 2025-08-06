Trump Gives an Update on Progress With Russia
Tipsheet

US Army Fort Under Lockdown After Active Shooting, Multiple Casualties

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 06, 2025 12:24 PM
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Update: Fort Stewart's Hunter Army Airflied announced in a Facebook post that the gunman shot five soldiers. "All Soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment," the post read. "There is no active threat to the community."

Original:

Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia was placed under lockdown on Wednesday after an active shooter opened fire injuring multiple casualties.

The total number of dead and injured is currently unconfirmed. Personnel have been instructed to shelter in place. 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, in a post on, X noted that he remains “in close contact with law enforcement on the ground.”

In a post on Facebook, Fort Stewart announced the “The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and law enforcement is on the scene at this time.”

“Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing,” the post read.

Fort Stewart is the largest US military installation east of the Mississippi river. It was established in 1940 as an anti-aircraft artillery training center. It was named after Revolutionary War hero General Daniel Stewart. 

The suspect has not yet been identified. Townhall will keep you up to date with future developments.

CRIME GEORGIA GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MILITARY

