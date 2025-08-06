US Army Fort Under Lockdown After Active Shooting, Multiple Casualties

Update: Fort Stewart's Hunter Army Airflied announced in a Facebook post that the gunman shot five soldiers. "All Soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment," the post read. "There is no active threat to the community."

Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia was placed under lockdown on Wednesday after an active shooter opened fire injuring multiple casualties.

The total number of dead and injured is currently unconfirmed. Personnel have been instructed to shelter in place.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, in a post on, X noted that he remains “in close contact with law enforcement on the ground.”

As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart. We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians… — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 6, 2025

In a post on Facebook, Fort Stewart announced the “The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and law enforcement is on the scene at this time.”

“Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing,” the post read.

#BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION IN FORT STEWART:



Footage of soldiers on base running into shelter.



Initial radio traffic suggests the possibility of two shooters, with one suspect already in custody; 5 injured.



SHELTER-IN-PLACE IS ACTIVE. https://t.co/jgBv3KaV6x pic.twitter.com/KC3dtUpc2D — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) August 6, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Active Shooter reported at FORT STEWART in Georgia



• 4 People Have Been taken to the Hospital

• 1 Suspect has been identified by law enforcement

• Local Elementary Schools were locked down

• All Gates on Fort Stewart are currently closed pic.twitter.com/I2EGqwzChI — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) August 6, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: There is a Active shooter situation at Fort Stewart military base with multiple confirmed causalities and injuries



📌#FortStewart | #Georgia



At this time there is an active shooter situation that has prompted a full lockdown at Fort Stewart in Georgia. Law… pic.twitter.com/tVYJLYkuCC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 6, 2025

Fort Stewart is the largest US military installation east of the Mississippi river. It was established in 1940 as an anti-aircraft artillery training center. It was named after Revolutionary War hero General Daniel Stewart.

The suspect has not yet been identified. Townhall will keep you up to date with future developments.

