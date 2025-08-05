DOJ Releases List of Sanctuary Jurisdictions With a Promise
The First Subpoenas Over Jeffrey Epstein Are Coming. Look Who's First to Testify.
This Is How You Know Texas Dems Are Losing the Gerrymandering Messaging War
So, That's Where the Grand Jury for the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Being...
CNN Guest Made a Keen Observation That Nuked the Dems' Narrative Over Texas...
There Is No Better Entertainment Than Watching a Top Trump Official Destroy CNN
Hakeem Jeffries Said *What* About the Texas Dems Who Fled the State
This White Savior Nonsense Has Got to Stop
Banks That Cancel Conservatives Are Going to Be Sorry
VIP
Democrats Embrace Gerrymandering After Crying About it
Hamas Starving Gazans, Gorka Says
Democrat Congresswoman Says She's More Proud to Be Guatemalan Than American
Yes, Blame the Hamas Death Cult for Every Single Ounce of Suffering in...
The Trump Admin's New Guidance Spells Bad News for 'Transgender' Athletes
Tipsheet

Whistleblower Drops Nuke on Ivy League University for Discriminating Against White Job Candidates

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 05, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

A new lawsuit might expose the extent to which Cornell University engaged in racist hiring practices amid the ongoing debate over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices.

Advertisement

In a post on his blog, “Reality’s Last Stand,” evolutionary biologist Dr. Colin Wright detailed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint against the school, accusing it of discriminating against white people.

Wright alleges that the university hired a “diversity hire” for a faculty position in his field. He says the position was not posted for public view because the university wanted to hire a particular type of individual. “Cornell set up a hidden hiring process to secure a predetermined ‘diversity hire,’ violating federal law under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

In the post, Wright included screenshots of emails between university officials. One stated, “What we should be doing is inviting one person whom we have identified as being somebody that we would like to join our department and not have that person in competition with others.”

Wright includes documentation in his piece including emails between December 2020 and December 2022 that reveal a pattern of secrecy and racially-biased hiring practices. One official in an email highlighted the need to “do something a little out of the ordinary” to hire a particular candidate who fit the schools’ diverstiy objectives. Faculty members were encouraged to keep the practices confidential.

Recommended

So, That's Where the Grand Jury for the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Being Impaneled Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In another email, officials discussed rejecting applicants based only on their DEI statements. One suggested they “dropped just one candidate from further consideration because their D&I statement was so seriously an unambiguously weak.”

Wright pointed out that these practices violated Cornell’s policy mandating that “Each opening…must be posted on the Working at Cornell website for at least five business days.”

However, the school did not do this because they were focused on hiring nonwhite people, according to Wright, who alleged that the school’s “covert and discriminatory employment practices directly impeded my access to a narrow and highly competitive job market.”

Wright initially announced that he filed the complaint in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. He slammed university President Michael Kotlikoff, who was serving as provost during the hiring proccess. Despite his public statement that the university does not “exclude anyone…for reasons irrelevant to merit.”

A spokesperson for the school denied the allegations in a statement to The Journal. They claimed the university “strictly prohibits unlawful bias or discrimination” and “strongly disputes the allegations.”

Advertisement

It’s not going to be easy for Cornell to defend itself against Wright’s allegations. The screenshots he includes in his blog post appear pretty damning. It seems obvious that the school was excluding white candidates in favor of those that would allow it to meet its DEI objectives.

Cornell is a private institution, but it inlcudes publicly funded colleges in its system. If the complaint is accurate, it means the school has also run afoul of President Donald Trump’s executive order barring federal funding for schools that engage in DEI practices. If the school wants to avoid federal scrutiny, it might do well to figure out what actually happened and rectify the situation as soon as possible.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall's VIP program and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS LAWSUIT DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Where the Grand Jury for the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Being Impaneled Matt Vespa
This White Savior Nonsense Has Got to Stop Jeff Charles
The First Subpoenas Over Jeffrey Epstein Are Coming. Look Who's First to Testify. Matt Vespa
Yes, Blame the Hamas Death Cult for Every Single Ounce of Suffering in Gaza Guy Benson
Banks That Cancel Conservatives Are Going to Be Sorry Jeff Charles
This Is How You Know Texas Dems Are Losing the Gerrymandering Messaging War Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That's Where the Grand Jury for the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Being Impaneled Matt Vespa
Advertisement