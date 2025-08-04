Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said former President Joe Biden never spoke to him while he was in office.

During a recent interview on Fox News, the senator also asked a question many others have asked: Who was running the country between 2021 and 2025?

“You know the single most frequent question I would get?” Cruz asked. “‘Who’s running things?’” And here’s the terrifying answer: I don’t really know.”

Cruz continued, “In the four years that Joe Biden was president—You know how many times I spoke with him?”

“No, you didn’t… You didn’t speak to him at all?” the interviewer asked.

“Joe Biden was not running that. The things that I know—who actually was making the decisions? Damned if I know. And I don’t know anyone else who knows either,” the lawmaker said.

🚨WOW — Senator @tedcruz reveals that Joe Biden didn’t speak to him ONCE while he was president.



It’s made him question who was really in charge of the White House. pic.twitter.com/cHXLstQ8yJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

Americans on both sides of the political divide have been asking the same question — especially when the controversy over the former president’s use of the autopen emerged. Critics suggests that Biden’s pardons could be void if the former president did not personally approve them. They also posit that this could nullify nominations like Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s.

The autopen fiasco is tied to the suggestion that the White House, along with Democratic politicians and members of the media, actively sought to conceal the severity of Biden’s cognitive decline while he was in office.

The autopen first went in to use on day #5 of Biden’s term!



Day 5!?!?!?!



There were 3 different autopens in use.



Autopen use skyrocketed in 2022.



THIS IS A HUGE PROBLEM! pic.twitter.com/G8qFste6fb — Sheri™🕊️ (@FFT1776) August 4, 2025

One report suggested that a behind-the-scenes network of Biden aides allegedly formed a “potentially unlawful chain of command” to manage Biden’s signatures. This further heightened suspicions that the former president might not have personally approved the executive actions.

However, some have denied this. Former Biden aide Neera Tanden testified before the House Oversight Committee and said she never authorized the use of the autopen without the former president’s approval. “Yes. Every time I used the autopen to execute executive actions…I had the president’s signature and sometimes detailed notes on each and every time,” she said.

