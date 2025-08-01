This Stephen Colbert Interview Shows Just Why Kamala Harris Deserved to Lose

Former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently gave an interview to comedian Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” on Thursday.

The interview came just after she announced she did not plan to run for California governor and would instead work to support the Democratic Party outside of public office.

After leaving office, Harris avoided the news for months, jokingly referring to it as a form of “self-mutilation.”

The former vice president recounted her role in certifying the 2025 election and touted it as some magnanimous gesture because of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. “In all seriousness, Steven, I was fully aware of what that moment required, not just of me, but of our country. I talk about it in the book. It was a difficult day, to be sure,” she said.

Harris also complimented former Vice President Mike Pence “for having the courage to do what he did” back in 2021.

She explained why she chose not to run for governor despite polls showing her as the leading candidate. “I am a devout public servant. I have spent my entire career in service of the people,” Harris said. “And I thought a lot about running for governor. I love my state. I love California.”

The former vice president added, “Recently, I made the decision that, for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken.”

Instead of seeking public office, Harris will travel the country and work to reawaken the civic spirit among Americans disillusioned with the system. “The power is with the people,” she said.

Harris views her new role as one intended to inspire more Americans to participate in the political process and to remind them of the power they hold. “The power is with the people. That has always been the ideal, or I say the strength of our nation, of America, that we believe fundamentally the power is with the people,” the former vice president remarked.

“It is our government. It is our country,” she added.

Harris also discussed her upcoming book in which she discusses her doomed campaign for president. She described it as “a behind-the-scenes sharing of what it means to run for president.”

“There are some people who are born or grew up believing, I’m going to be president,” Harris said. “I want to be President. That wasn’t me. It wasn’t. I knew I wanted to serve. I knew that.”

The former vice president also talked about her loss and how it affected her. “That was a rough bleeping day for me,” she said.”

However, she indicated that she remains hopeful, saying that “You can’t give up your belief in what can be and what can be better.”

Of course, Harris wouldn’t be doing her job if she didn’t take some shots at President Donald Trump. Colbert pointed out that she predicted much of what the Trump administration would do after taking office — which is pretty easy considering that the president told the nation what his agenda was on the campaign trail.

However, what Harris didn’t predict is the supposed “capitulation” to the president. “But, Steven, what I did not predict was the capitulation,” she said “I believed that on some level, there should be many who consider themselves to be guardians of our system and our democracy who just capitulated.”

The former vice president also lambasted Congress and the Supreme Court for not doing enough to combat Trump’s agenda. “Congress has the role and responsibility to stand in the way of that, and they’re just sitting on their hands, and then they go on recess because they don’t want to deal with transparency?” she bloviated.

Harris took the Supreme Court to task for granting the president immunity. “God thank those members of the Court who write brilliant dissents and remind us of what the democracy and the rule of law is supposed to be,” she said.

When asked who was leading the Democratic Party at the moment, Harris dodged like Neo in “The Matrix.”

“I’m not going to go through names because then I’m going to leave somebody out, and then I’m going to hear about it,” she said, also pointing out that “I think it is a mistake…to put it on the shoulders of any one person. It’s really on all of our shoulders.”

