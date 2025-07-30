Kamala Harris Just Answered a Huge Question About Her Political Future

For now, Californians are unburdened by what could have been. Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday that she will not run for California governor.

There was a huge collective sigh of relief coming from the few Californians who had not yet lost their minds, probably.

Harris posted a statement on social media saying she had “given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor.”

“I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election,” she wrote.

My statement on the California governor's race and the fight ahead. pic.twitter.com/HYzK1BIlhD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2025

She further stated, “For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

Are you ready to be unburdened by what has been? https://t.co/hAaLNacyYP pic.twitter.com/naGVU3CZpK — Jess (@Punished_Jess) July 30, 2025

Interestingly enough, Hunter Biden reportedly had an odd reaction upon hearing the news. “That’s interesting,” he said in response to finding out Harris was not running for governor.

Hunter Biden gives blunt reaction to Kamala Harris not running for California governor:



"That's interesting." pic.twitter.com/BybiFofrVP — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 30, 2025

Harris did not give any indication as to whether she will seek to lose another presidential election in 2028. However, anything can happen, right?

Ever since Harris got trounced in the 2024 election, there has been much speculation about where she would land next. Many on the left were hoping she would throw her hat in the ring to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The speculation will likely continue as she has not discussed what her next political move will be. But one thing is clear: We haven't yet heard the last from Black Hillary.