Silly Protesters Bring Coffin to GOP Lawmaker’s House to Protest 'Death to Democracy'

A group of leftist protesters carried a coffin to a Republican lawmaker’s home in Wisconsin as part of a “Death to Democracy” mock funeral procession.

The protesters were demonstrating against the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” earlier this month. The legislation enacts key parts of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

From Fox News:

More than two dozen protesters were captured on video last week delivering a faux coffin and flowers to the Wisconsin home of House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis. The unwanted visitors, dressed in black and carrying cowbells, walked up the congressman's private driveway in what appeared to be a mock funeral procession, before dropping a cardboard coffin prop with an epitaph at his front door. Former Walworth County Democrat Party Chairwoman Ellen Holly was identified in the video footage posted to social media allegedly walking up to Steil's front door, along with several other constituents from previous protests. Prior to the "Death of Democracy" funeral procession, sponsored by the Southern Wisconsin Grassroots Network and Working Families Party, an organizer could be heard on a Facebook Live video saying, "We're not going to hang out here because we're not going to invite the police to come and ask questions, and say, 'What are you doing here, blah, blah, blah.' We're just going to get out of town."

Leftist protesters do "Death to Democracy" funeral procession in Wisconsin, bringing a coffin to the home of Rep. Bryan Steil. pic.twitter.com/IRkZixS94v — Hotep Jeffiziah Charles🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) July 31, 2025

Video footage captured the demonstration. It showed protesters walking across Steil’s front yard.

"It’s disappointing that Democrat leadership and the radical left resort to these type of tactics," Steil told Fox News Digital in a written statement. "I remain committed to my work to get this country back on track and will not be deterred by their threats."

It’s disappointing that Democrat leadership and the radical left resort to these types of tactics. I remain committed to my work to get this country back on track and will not be deterred by their threats. https://t.co/A8wM8IKz8I — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) July 31, 2025

The Big Beautiful Bill, which Trump signed into law on July 4, has sparked widespread condemnation from the left. It includes cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, cuts to clean energy initiatives, and tax breaks.

Before and after the bill passed, leftists held massive demonstrations across the country. The “No Kings 2.0” rally took place in several major cities. Participants complained about the cuts to Medicaid and other entitlement programs, along with the funding of immigration enforcement.

