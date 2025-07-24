Senate Democrats Just Showed They Were Never Serious About Releasing Epstein Files

After nearly two weeks of screaming about the Jeffrey Epstein files, Senate Democrats blocked a resolution that would call for the release of information related to the sex trafficker’s illicit activities.

Advertisement

Usuall, Democrats are a bit more subtle with their hypocrisy, but it appears the beating they received in the 2024 election has still thrown them off their game.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) announced on X that he was introducing the resolution.

“All credible information on the Epstein case must be made public so that the American people can decide,” he wrote. “The Dem’s political football resolution tells the FBI and DOJ how to do their jobs. We’re moving towards justice and maximum transparency.”

🚨 Here’s my new resolution. 👇



All credible information on the Epstein case must be made public so that the American people can decide.



The Dem’s political football resolution tells the FBI and DOJ how to do their jobs. We’re moving towards justice and maximum transparency. pic.twitter.com/4Imph8DjH3 — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) July 24, 2025

Mullin’s resolution “calls upon applicable Federal and State courts to immediately unseal all materials, including grand jury materials, sealed as part of any criminal investigation, proceeding, or prosecution of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein or Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, subject only to continuing redactions to protect victims and preserve ongoing prosecutions; and supports full transparency and public access to these materials.”

🚨 BREAKING: Senate Democrats just OBJECTED to approving a resolution that called for ALL AVAILABLE EPSTEIN FILES to be released.



It was brought by Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK).



WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT.



It's ALL about political games. THEY DON'T CARE.



Every voter needs to… pic.twitter.com/bGk8MfFv29 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 24, 2025





I’m heading to the floor now to drop a resolution calling on federal and state courts to immediately unseal ALL materials that were part of any criminal investigation or prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein or Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell—subject only to redactions to protect victims. — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) July 24, 2025

Not even 30 minutes after his announcement, Mullin logged back on to X to announce that Democrats had scuttled the resolution.

“I just asked for unanimous consent to pass an Epstein resolution calling for full transparency and all available files to be released,” he wrote. “Senate Democrats objected on the floor. Liberal political theater.”

🚨 I just asked for unanimous consent to pass an Epstein resolution calling for full transparency and all available files to be released. Senate Democrats objected on the floor. Liberal political theater. — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) July 24, 2025

This development is telling given how Senate Democrats were caterwauling all over the place about how the Trump administration should release the files in the interests of transparency. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) accused President Donald Trump of trying to conceal the information and demanded the full client list and declassification of all related files.

"The American people deserve to know whether political considerations played a role in the review and release—or suppression—of records related to one of the most disturbing sex trafficking investigations in our nation’s history,” the lawmaker wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) signed on to a letter with Durbin, insisting that the White House release the files. “We must ensure that the American people can have confidence in a justice system that operates without secrecy or undue influence—especially in the handling of such a prominent case involving the sexual exploitation and trafficking of so many victims,” the letter read. “Delivering transparency in this case is necessary to providing accountability and answers to the American people.”

During an interview on CNN, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein matter. "People have a reason that they want to know what’s in there,” she said. “They believe the president when he said there’s stuff in there that people should see."

But, apparently, these lawmakers were just joshing about that whole “transparency” thing. They didn’t really want the White House to release the documents. Otherwise, they would have fully supported Mullins’ resolution.

Perhaps Democrats are more afraid of what will come out about them than they would have us believe?

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code to get 60% off your membership.