Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Letitia James
Witkoff Ends Talks As Hamas Refuses Another Ceasefire
Meet the Anti-Trump, Russian Collusion Hoax Peddler Who's the NSA's Top Lawyer
MAGA Senator Drops Big Endorsement for Who He Wants to See Replace McConnell
Defense Hegseth Responds to the ACLJ’s Finding that the Army Labeled Pro-Life Groups...
House Panel Subpoenas Bill Clinton and Others Over Epstein Files
Here's What Alan Dershowitz Thinks Ghislaine Maxwell Will Do During DOJ Meeting
Hulk Hogan Dead at 71
VIP
Chris Murphy Beclowns Himself With Anti-Gun Amendment
High‑Confidence Fraud: How a Single Snippet Fueled a Deep‑State War
Kamala’s Ex Just Torched Her Political Future in California
Texas Smuggler Used COVID and Storms to Sneak Illegals Into U.S. for Years
Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Been Sentenced
Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities?
Tipsheet

Senate Democrats Just Showed They Were Never Serious About Releasing Epstein Files

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 24, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

After nearly two weeks of screaming about the Jeffrey Epstein files, Senate Democrats blocked a resolution that would call for the release of information related to the sex trafficker’s illicit activities.

Advertisement

Usuall, Democrats are a bit more subtle with their hypocrisy, but it appears the beating they received in the 2024 election has still thrown them off their game.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) announced on X that he was introducing the resolution. 

“All credible information on the Epstein case must be made public so that the American people can decide,” he wrote. “The Dem’s political football resolution tells the FBI and DOJ how to do their jobs. We’re moving towards justice and maximum transparency.”

Mullin’s resolution “calls upon applicable Federal and State courts to immediately unseal all materials, including grand jury materials, sealed as part of any criminal investigation, proceeding, or prosecution of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein or Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, subject only to continuing redactions to protect victims and preserve ongoing prosecutions; and supports full transparency and public access to these materials.”

Recommended

Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities? Guy Benson
Advertisement


Not even 30 minutes after his announcement, Mullin logged back on to X to announce that Democrats had scuttled the resolution.

“I just asked for unanimous consent to pass an Epstein resolution calling for full transparency and all available files to be released,” he wrote. “Senate Democrats objected on the floor. Liberal political theater.”

This development is telling given how Senate Democrats were caterwauling all over the place about how the Trump administration should release the files in the interests of transparency. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) accused President Donald Trump of trying to conceal the information and demanded the full client list and declassification of all related files.

"The American people deserve to know whether political considerations played a role in the review and release—or suppression—of records related to one of the most disturbing sex trafficking investigations in our nation’s history,” the lawmaker wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) signed on to a letter with Durbin, insisting that the White House release the files. “We must ensure that the American people can have confidence in a justice system that operates without secrecy or undue influence—especially in the handling of such a prominent case involving the sexual exploitation and trafficking of so many victims,” the letter read. “Delivering transparency in this case is necessary to providing accountability and answers to the American people.”

During an interview on CNN, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein matter. "People have a reason that they want to know what’s in there,” she said. “They believe the president when he said there’s stuff in there that people should see." 

But, apparently, these lawmakers were just joshing about that whole “transparency” thing. They didn’t really want the White House to release the documents. Otherwise, they would have fully supported Mullins’ resolution.

Perhaps Democrats are more afraid of what will come out about them than they would have us believe?

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code  to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY JEFFREY EPSTEIN MARKWAYNE MULLIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities? Guy Benson
Meet the Anti-Trump, Russian Collusion Hoax Peddler Who's the NSA's Top Lawyer Matt Vespa
Kamala’s Ex Just Torched Her Political Future in California Dmitri Bolt
Here's What Alan Dershowitz Thinks Ghislaine Maxwell Will Do During DOJ Meeting Jeff Charles
Colbert Finally Makes Us Laugh Kurt Schlichter
We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities? Guy Benson
Advertisement