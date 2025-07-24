Harmeet Dillon Has a Special Message for DEI
Tipsheet

House Panel Subpoenas Bill Clinton and Others Over Epstein Files

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 24, 2025 1:45 PM
Chris Ison/PA via AP, File

The House Oversight Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement voted to subpoena Justice Department documents related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, along with some other public figures.

This comes as the public demands answers about Epstein’s list of high-profile clients who participated in his sex trafficking operation.

From Axios:

Driving the news: The House Oversight Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement on Wednesday voted 8-2 in favor of the Democratic subpoena motion.

Three GOP representatives voted in favor of the motion.

The day prior, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) introduced a motion to subpoena imprisoned Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, with whom the DOJ is also arranging a meeting, to testify.

Zoom out: But the subcommittee's planned subpoenas don't stop there, with several other high-profile former officials set to be pressed for their testimony following a motion from Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.). They include:

Former President Bill Clinton, who a spokesperson said in 2019 knew nothing of Epstein's "terrible crimes," and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton;

Former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, who served as special counsel in the Russian election interference probe;

Several former attorneys general, including Loretta Lynch, Merrick Garland and William Barr.

The House Oversight Committee recently approved a motion to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence. Maxwell was expected to meet with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday to discuss giving her testimony about the individuals who were involved with Epstein’s illicit activities.

“If Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Blanche said.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) filed a motion to subpoena Maxwell to get her testimony before Congress.

It is not clear what will be discussed during Blanche’s meeting with Maxwell. But former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz suspects Maxwell will try to cut a deal with the Justice Department in exchange for giving information on those involved with Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. David Oscar Markus, Maxwell’s attorney, told CNN, “I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully.”

