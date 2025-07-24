Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Letitia James
Hollywood Actor Goes Off the Rails in Unhinged Rant About Transgender People

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 24, 2025 3:45 PM
Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images, File

Actor Alan Cumming went on a wild America-bashing rant while guest-hosting on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The Scottish thespian gave a scathing critique of American politics and the entertainment industry. During his tirade, he criticized the country for its treatment of marginalized groups — specifically transgender individuals.

When discussing the popularity of superhero movies, Cumming characterized transgender people as superheroes, praising their resilience in the face of oppression. “Trans people are born with something special and magical about them,” but they “grow up in a society that doesn’t understand them.” 

He castigated federal and state governments for laws that are supposedly aimed at targeting transgender individuals. He highlighted how many trans people are vulnerable. “Trans people are far more likely to be victims of sexual assault or violence than be the perpetrators,” he said. 

The actor criticized American society for its supposed obsession with vilifying transgender people and calls on the public to prioritize more important issues like gun violence. He suggests changing our pronouns to gun/control. Of course, if he and his fellow anti-gunners had their way, we would have to change our pronouns to dead/victims.

During his monologue, he drew comparisons between the Kardashians and Elon Musk and transgender people because they both altered their bodies. “If it’s OK for the Kardashians and Elon Musk, shouldn’t it be OK for trans people?” he said. Because getting plastic surgery is the same as lopping off one’s genitals and encouraging children to do the same, right?

He called on Americans to abandon our supposed manufactured outrage over pronouns. “Why on earth would a rapist go to the bother of pretending to be trans in a county that actually treats rapists better than trans people?” he asked.

I wonder how much straw it took to build that straw man?

He also called out Trump for supposedly accusing trans people of being sexual criminals. “How dare this president make random unfounded acccusations of sexual criminality against trans people when he was literally ordered to pay $83 million to a woman who accused him of sexual assasult?” he asked.

Well, the answer is simple Mr. Cummings. Trump never made any such accusation. But I’ll give you points for creativity.

Cumming’s monologue betrayed a problem most progressive elitists in America have: They don’t speak with regular people. They have no idea what everyday Americans are thinking. Otherwise, he would know that the vast majority of Americans don’t care if an adult decides to pretend they are the opposite sex.

PRRI survey published in February revealed that 75 percent of Americans support policies protecting LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in housing, employment, and public accomodations. We definitely sound like some raging bigots, don’t we?

Other polls show that Americans’ views on transgenderism are more nuanced than Cumming would have his audience believe. Ipsos and Gallup published polls showing that 66 - 69 percent believe transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that match their birth sex. Common sense says that allowing biological males to compete against women is not only absurd, but dangerous for the female athletes that folks like Cumming don’t care about.

Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in June also showed that 53 percent of Americans support laws prohibiting “gender-affirming care” for children. Only 28 percent opposed these laws. 

“Gender-affirming treatments” involve prescribing hormone treatments and puberty blockers for minors. These treatments have been found to cause adverse effects on children — especially after they become adults. This is why many European nations have moved away from this treatment model.

Cumming has no knowledge of this because he hasn’t bothered to do a modicum of research or speak with average Americans. But who cares about truth when you can get applause on a late night talk show?

