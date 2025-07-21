Trump Just Dragged Adam 'Shifty' Schiff on Mortgage Fraud Allegations

President Donald Trump on Monday went after Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) over allegations that the lawmaker committed mortgage fraud.

Schiff has been an arch-nemesis of President Trump since his first term in the White House and was instrumental in fueling the Russia collusion hoax.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Schiff “is in BIG TROUBLE!” because he allegedly “falsified Loan Documents.”

“He once said my son would go to prison on a SCAM that Schiff, along with other Crooked Dems, illegally “manufactured” in order to stage an actual coup,” the president continued. “My son did nothing wrong, knew nothing about the fictional story. It was an American Tragedy! Now Shifty should pay the price of prison for a real crime, not one made up by the corrupt accusers!”

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte submitted a criminal referral alleging that Schiff “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms” between 2003 and 2019.

The lawmaker and his wife allegedly declared their Maryland property as their “primary and principal residence” in multiple refinancing filings. However, Schiff represented California as a member of the House and now the Senate. Pulte suggested this could violate federal laws prohibiting “wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and false statements to financial institutions.

A spokesperson for Schiff previously affirmed that “Adam’s primary residence is in Burbank, California, and will remain so when he wins the Senate seat.

President Trump’s other comments are a reference to Schiff’s public statements during congressional investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. The lawmaker claimed Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russia-linked lawyer in Trump Tower in 2016 was “very significant, deeply disturbing new public information about direct contacts between Russia and the very center of the Trump family, campaign and organization.”

Democrats accused Donald Trump Jr. of meeting with the lawyer to obtain damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

This was part of the Democrats’ effort to con the American public into believing the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. Schiff contended that this meeting was proof supporting the Russia collusion hoax.

During a press conference, Schiff insisted that emails sent by Donald Trump Jr. indicated that he was engaging in a “testing of the waters by the Russians to see if the campaign would be receptive to their engagement and involvement” in the election.

The lawmaker said the emails “made quite clear that the Russian government had possession of damaging information” about Clinton and that the Kremlin engaged with Trump Jr. “to test whether Donald Trump wanted this information.”

However, it later became clear that the lawyer did not actually have information that could be used against Clinton. Furthermore, special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the matter turned up no evidence that the campaign worked with the Russian government to help Trump defeat Clinton.