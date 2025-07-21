You Know it's Bad When Even an Obama Aide Is Bashing Hunter Biden for That Trainwreck Interview

Hunter Biden recently gave a profanity-laced interview in which he reminded us why he’s the laughingstock of the Biden family. In fact, it was so unhinged, so bizarre, that even a former aide to President Barack Obama had to say something.

Advertisement

In a post on X, former US National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor chimed in with a sarcastic post in which he said it was “good to see that Hunter has taken some time to process the election, look inward, and hold himself accountable for h ow his family’s insular, dare I say arrogant at times, approach to politics led to this catastrophic outcome we’re all now living in.”

It's good to see that Hunter has taken some time to process the election, look inward, and hold himself accountable for how his family's insular, dare I say arrogant at times, approach to politics led to this catastrophic outcome we're all now living with. https://t.co/yTSArRnVzb — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 21, 2025

Of course, that’s the exact opposite of what Hunter and the Democratic Party have done since having their derrieres handed to them in the 2024 election.

The interview featured more profanity than one might expect from an Andrew Dice Clay routine. During the conversation with journalist Andrew Callaghan, the younger Biden bashed Republicans and Democrats over immigration.

“F*** you,” Biden said when responding to the notion that the Trump administration should be carrying out mass deportations of illegal immigrants. “How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f****** table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your f****** garden?” he ranted.

UNHINGED



Hunter Biden has a profane message for Americans concerned about illegal immigration:



"F*** you.”

pic.twitter.com/haC7YiwhX1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

The former president’s erstwhile son claimed illegal immigrants do not come to the United States to commit crimes, but because of “the sheer f****** just grit and will” to carve out a better life.

Biden criticized Democrats who argue that people’s concerns about illegal immigration should be addressed. He said if he were president, he’d reverse the Trump administration’s deportations to El Salvador and “demand deported illegal immigrants sent to El Salvador be returned.”

This might be true. But I doubt he would do this before restarting his father’s crack pipe program. After all, we must have our priorities straight, right?

But, as wild as Hunter’s interview was, it seems to be indicative of the overall approach of the party, which has done everything except try to figure out where it went wrong last year. This is especially true of the immigration issue.

Yes, some on the left have woken up to the reality that most Americans are concerned about the flood of illegals who entered the country under the Biden administration. But most seem to be doubling down on hoping that calling everyone racist and homophobic will somehow shame people into supporting open borders. Let’s see how well that works out for them.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall's VIP program and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.