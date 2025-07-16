Trump Addresses the 'Jeffrey Epstein Hoax' on TruthSocial

President Donald Trump seems to have had his fill of criticism coming from his supporters over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The backlash against a Justice Department memo claiming there is no evidence that the convicted sex offender had a list of people who participated in his sex trafficking operation has continued for over a week. Key Trump officials, such as Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, have come under fire over the memo and their insistence that Epstein actually did commit suicide in 2019.

President Trump has defended the memo and his cabinet members, arguing that the idea of a client list was largely manufactured by Democrats. However, he recently suggested that Bondi would release any “credible” information on Epstein’s operation.

This doesn’t appear to be enough for his base. There has been a considerable segment of MAGA supporters who broke with the president over the matter.

Trump in a post on Truth Social appeared to disown supporters who are criticizing him over EpsteinGate while slamming Democrats for the myriad of hoaxes they have perpetuated against him over the past decade.

“The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again! Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steele Dossier, the lying 51 'Intelligence' Agents, the Laptop from Hell, which the Dems swore had come from Russia (No, it came from Hunter Biden’s bathroom!), and even the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam itself, a totally fake and made up story used in order to hide Crooked Hillary Clinton’s big loss in the 2016 Presidential Election, these Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at - It’s all they have - They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates,” Trump wrote.

He continued, claiming the controversy surrounding Epstein is a “Hoax” and chided Republicans for not uniting on the issue.

“Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullsh**,' hook, line, and sinker,” Trump wrote. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years. I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

The president concluded: “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Many of Trump’s supporters responded to his post with criticism and demands for transparency. One user pointed out that the president’s promise to expose corruption in DC is “WHY Trump won in 2016” and that “He promised to rip the mask off the globalist elite and drain their filthy swamp.”

“People you nominated for your own administration talked about Epstein for years,” another user wrote. “ Now you’re saying it never was, without giving us the proof? And you don’t want the support of your full base simply because they don’t believe what you do?”

Yet another person accused Trump of “running cover for something very nefarious” and claimed the president wanted people “to look the other way.”

It is not yet clear when Bondi might release the rest of the information pertaining to Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. But it is clear that MAGA isn’t quite ready to move on just yet.