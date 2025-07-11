Trump Issues Brutal Threat to Senate Republicans Who Oppose DOGE Spending Cuts

President Donald Trump issued a scathing threat to Republican senators who are considering voting against the spending cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The Senate is set to vote on the rescissions package next it. If passed, it could cut spending by $9.4 billion.

In a Thursday post on Truth Social, Trump warned that senators who fail to vote in favor of the package would not receive his endorsement in the upcoming midterm elections.

“It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together,” the president wrote. “Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement.”

DOGE has identified significant areas of government waste. The team claims over $175 billion in estimated savings through layoffs, grant cancellations, and other methods.

However, implementing these cost-saving measures requires congressional approval through a rescissions package, which allows the president to claw back funds that were already authorized.

Congress received a single rescissions package of $9.4 billion from the White House on June 3.



It still has not passed. Not a single cut has been made.



Since that time, the federal government has spent an additional $690 billion and accrued another $190 billion in debt. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 8, 2025

While the DOGE proposals have met with widespread support, there could be some resistance among Senate Republicans. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) indicated she is not sure whether the bill would pass by the deadline, which is next Friday. “I’ll be meeting with members of the Appropriations Committee to discuss changes in it. For my part, I believe it needs some significant changes,” she said, according to CNN.

The House passed the proposed measure in June. The Senate has until July 18 to pass the package and send it to President Trump’s desk for his signature. If the upper chamber makes changes to the bill, the House would have to vote on it again before the deadline.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) told CNN that it is “highly unlikely that we don’t amend anything that comes over there” because “everybody’s got to put the fingerprints on it.”

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) indicated that it is important to protect funding for “the radio stations in some of the rural areas that provide emergency services.”

The bill would require a simple majority to pass in the upper chamber.

So far, four Republican senators have expressed a level of opposition to the proposed cuts.

BREAKING: Four GOP Senators are trying to axe the first DOGE rescission package that would defund NPR/PBS!



I'm going to tag them all, leave a comment here or on their profile, and let them know what you think!



- @lisamurkowski

- @SenatorCollins

- @SenDanSullivan

-… pic.twitter.com/jp8gHujeYI — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 11, 2025

If Senate Republicans fail to pass the measure, there could be hell to pay with their constituents, many of whom want to see cuts to government spending. Moreover, it is unlikely that Trump would stop at simply not endorsing those who vote against it. He will go on the warpath against those who hamper his efforts to keep the promises he made on the campaign trail.

