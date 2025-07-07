Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats After Police Officer Shot By Anti-ICE Agitators

Border czar Tom Homan lashed out against Democrats for their rhetoric against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President Donald Trump’s border policies.

During an interview on Fox News, Homan discussed the recent shooting of a police officer at an ICE facility in Texas. “Who were these suspects who were fired, who actually fired the shots and were later arrested? Who were they, Tom?” the host asked.

“Look, they’re your typical protester that go from protester to criminals,” Homan replied. “The attacks on ICE officers…is up nearly 700% now. We were talking 500% a couple of weeks ago, so it continues.”

Homan continued, explaining how the rhetoric coming from Democrats about ICE is inspiring some of the recent attacks on ICE agents. “The rhetoric against the men and women of ICE is skyrocketing, especially by members of Congress,” he said. “We have senators, we have Congress people that compare ICE to the Nazis, compare ICE to racists.”

The border czar continued, “So the public thinks, ‘Well, if a member of Congress can attack ICE, why can't we?’ The rhetoric has to stop, or it's a matter of time befor someone, one of the ICE officers goes down or a criminal goes down. We’ve already seen an officer go down.”

He further explained that the people who shot at police officers at the ICE facility “appear to be agitators, people that are protesting ICE operations, damaging ICE property, want to attack ICE officers.”

On the 4th of July, the “agitators” shot a police officer in the neck outside the Prairieland ICE detention facility in Alvarado, Texas. Officers responded to reports of a suspicious man near the facility. The individual was believed to be armed.

After confronting the group of more than a dozen masked people dressed in black, the officers began taking fire. CBS News reported that the individuals allegedly set off fireworks near the facility, hoping to lure ICE agents or other law enforcement to the scene. The authorities apprehended the individuals.

One of the officers was shot in the neck during the gunfight. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries. He was later released.

Fox News' Bill Melugin on Monday reported that an active shooter was killed after trying to ambush three Border Patrol agents at a facility in McAllen, Texas.