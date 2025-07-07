The Latest Jeffrey Epstein Development Isn't Going to Sit Well With Some People
Active Shooter Killed After Trying to Ambush Border Patrol Agents

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 07, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

An active shooter reportedly tried to kill Border Patrol agents near an annex facility in McAllen, TX.

Three law enforcement sources told Fox News’ Bill Melugin that the gunman attempted to ambush Border Patrol agents as they arrived at the facility. 

“Local police and federal agents returned fire, killing him,” Melugin wrote in a post on X. “I’m told this was a purposeful ambush/attack against federal agents and a press conference is planned for later this morning. No federal agents injured. Im told a McAllen police officer may have been shot, but is in stable condition.”

This incident comes days after a North Texas police officer was shot in the neck on Friday outside of an ICE facility in Alvarado, TX. Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person around 11 p.m. The individual was believed to have been armed, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

When the officers tried to engage with the suspect, multiple gunmen opened fire. The officer was airlifted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was treated for the wound and then released. The sheriff’s office said the motive for the shooting was “unclear.”

Police arrested eight people in connection with the confrontation. Some of the individuals were clad in body armor. The group consisted of “more than a dozen people, wearing masks and black clothing,” the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. They allegedly vandalized vehicles and security cameras before setting off fireworks to “lure officers to the scene.”

These incidents come at a time when rhetoric against immigration enforcement agencies and President Donald Trump’s immigration policies has become increasingly heated. 

Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) referred to ICE agents as “vigilantes” who are “kidnapping” people. 

There have been multiple protests at ICE facilities. Protesters have clashed with ICE agents and local law enforcement on several occasions. 

Tags:

BORDER PATROL CRIME ICE

