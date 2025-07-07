Trump Just Made a Huge Move on Immigration

The Trump administration is terminating temporary protected status (TPS) for Honduran and Nicaraguan migrants residing in the United States.

The move is part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to curb illegal immigration and remove those already in the country.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News Digital that “Temporary Protected Status was designed to be just that—temporary.”

"It is clear that the Government of Honduras has taken all of the necessary steps to overcome the impacts of Hurricane Mitch, almost 27 years ago,” Noem added.

The secretary explained that “Honduran citizens can safely return home, and DHS is here to help facilitate their voluntary return.”

A source at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) told Fox News Digital that revoking TPS will affect roughly 76,000 migrants currently living in the U.S., with 72,000 from Honduras and 4,000 from Nicaragua. "The impacts of a natural disaster impacting Nicaragua in 1999 no longer exist," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The environmental situation has improved enough that it is safe enough for Nicaraguan citizens to return home. This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that TPS remains temporary."

During a Monday press conference, White House press secretary said “they did end temporary protective status for Nicaraguans and Hondurans in this country because TPS, temporary protective status, is temporary by definition.”

DHS sources told Fox News Digital that the agency is encouraging Hondurans and Nicaraguans to use the CBP One app to self-deport, offering a free plane ticket and $1,000 in return.

This comes after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s plan to cut short TPS for over 500,000 Haitian immigrants residing in the US from February 2026 to August 2025. US District Judge Brian M. Cogan asserted that Noem had overstepped her authority and violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

Cogan argued that the plaintiffs’ “reliance on Hait’s TPS designation lasting until at least February 3, 2026, has been destroyed” and pointed out that these individuals “have enrolled in schools, taken jobs, and begun courses of medical treatment in reliance on Haitit’s TPS designation.”

The judge further pointed out that his ruling is not a nationwide injunction because it applies only to Haitian migrants who would be affected by the DHS’s policy.

DHS defended its decision, claiming that “the environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home.”