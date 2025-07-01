Can Anyone Defeat Byron Donalds?

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) has raised a hefty sum for his gubernatorial bid, far more than his primary opponents.

Axios reported that the candidate has raised $22 million since announcing his candidacy for governor. This, along with President Donald Trump’s endorsement, put him in a favorable position to win the GOP primary.

Advertisement

This comes amid speculation that Casey DeSantis, the wife of current Gov. Ron DeSantis, might throw her hat in the ring. DeSantis has taken a few shots at Donalds, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries. He criticized the lawmaker for not being involved in policy battles in Florida.

My friend @ByronDonalds is a great patriot and has my full endorsement for Florida Governor. Byron is a fighter and a true champion for our America First movement. He will be a great leader for Florida and he'll fight alongside my father to make America greater than ever before! pic.twitter.com/bczVSfcEnI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2025

Axios noted that Republicans have dominated Florida to the extent that whoever wins the primary race will likely become the state’s next governor.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds has raised $22m raised since entering the race for governor AND Trump has endorsed



None of the announced candidates has anything close to either.



This is what an early frontrunner and odds-on favorite looks likehttps://t.co/6VxAORY5SP — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 1, 2025

Currently, Donalds has a five-point polling lead over David Jolly, the top Democrat running for the seat. It is also looking less likely that Casey DeSantis will run.

During an interview with the Miami Herald, Donalds explained that he had only been considering a gubernatorial run, but when President Trump endorsed him, he decided to jump into the race. He stated that his priorities would be maintaining the progress Florida has made under DeSantis, but he also wants to focus on education. “About 30% of our kids are proficient in math and reading. We need to raise that bar [to] 50%,” he said. “If you’re proficient in core subjects, now you’re even more ready to take on the challenges of the world. We’re preparing the future of Florida.”

If this trend continues, then Donalds will be a shoo-in for the governor’s seat. He has enjoyed widespread popularity in Republican politics. While his name recognition is lower in Florida, he can easily raise awareness about his candidacy with the millions he has received in donations. At this point, barring some cataclysmic event, it appears the governor’s seat is his for the taking.