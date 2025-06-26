Iran's Supreme Leader Just Issued the Most Delusional Statement Ever

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a series of delusional statements in his first remarks after a ceasefire agreement was reached with Israel.

Israel has been pummeling Iran with airstrikes for over a week, targeting the regime’s military and nuclear facilities. Iran struck back by launching missiles and drones into Israel. President Donald Trump approved airstrikes targeting Tehran’s biggest nuclear sites.

The airstrikes appear to have done significant damage to Iran’s alleged nuclear ambitions, despite media reports suggesting that the impact was limited.

In the first post, Khamenei offered his congratulations “on the victory over the fallacious Zionist regime.

He followed up by repeating his congratulations and suggested that the US become involved because it believed Iran would destroy Israel. “The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed,” he wrote, probably with a straight face. “It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing.”

But Khamenei didn’t stop there. In another post, he claimed Iran “delivered a heavy slap to the US’s face” and “attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid Air Base.”

The problem with this comment is that nobody died in the attack and it caused minimal damage.

Then, Khamenei issued a threat. “The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to key US centers in the region and can take action whenever it deems necessary is a significant matter,” he wrote. “Such an action can be repeated in the future too. Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price.”

Interestingly enough, Khamenei’s claims sound eerily like what the media is reporting about the US airstrikes. CNN and The New York Times have both published reports relying on information leaked from the Defense Department. The outlets claim the airstrikes did little damage to Iran’s nuclear sites and that it only set their nuclear program back by a few months.

White House officials have denied these claims. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard confirmed on Wednesday that “Iran’s nuclear facilities have been destroyed” and that “If the Iranians chose to rebuild, they would have to rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely, which would likely take years to do.”

The propaganda media has deployed their usual tactic: selectively release portions of illegally leaked classified intelligence assessments (intentionally leaving out the fact that the assessment was written with "low confidence") to try to undermine President Trump’s decisive leadership and the brave servicemen and women who flawlessly executed a truly historic mission to keep the American people safe and secure.

