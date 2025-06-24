Even Democrats Know That Impeaching Trump Is a Fool's Errand

You know impeaching President Donald Trump isn’t a great idea when even Democrats are against it.

Remember a while back when Rep. Al Green (D-TX) filed articles of impeachment after grandstanding during Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress? Well, it looks like it’s dead in the water — thanks to Democratic lawmakers who voted it down.

Advertisement

From Fox News:

Lawmakers agreed to table the measure in a 344–79 vote. A vote to table is a procedural mechanism allowing House members to vote against consideration of a bill without having to vote on the bill itself. The resolution was offered by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who was infamously ejected from Trump's address to a joint session of Congress earlier this year for repeatedly interrupting the president. A majority of House Democrats joined Republican lawmakers to kill Green's resolution, a sign of how politically caustic the effort appears to be. Just 79 Democrats voted to proceed with the impeachment vote, while 128 voted to halt it in its tracks.

Still, progressive Democrats are still banging the impeachment drum even though they know such a move would go nowhere — especially since Republicans dominate both chambers of Congress. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and several others have been calling for Democrats to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump.

In a Tuesday post on Truth Social, Trump slammed each of these individuals.

Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the “dumbest” people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before. The reason for her “rantings” is all of the Victories that the U.S.A. has had under the Trump Administration. The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again. When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all. How dare “The Mouse” tells us how to run the United States of America! We’re just now coming back from that Radical Left experiment with Sleepy Joe, Kamala, and “THE AUTOPEN,” in charge. What a disaster it was! AOC should be forced to take the Cognitive Test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my Physical. As the Doctor in charge said, “President Trump ACED it,” meaning, I got every answer right. Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she “represents,” and which she never goes to anymore. She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice! She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!

Advertisement

Of course, Democrats know there is no chance of impeaching Trump at the moment. It seems they are simply trying to gin up support for the next midterm elections.