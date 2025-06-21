Democrat Lawmaker Tries and Fails to Troll Trump With Bizarre Rendition of Classic Jimi Hendrix Song

President Donald Trump has a superpower. The past decade shows that the president possesses an uncanny ability to make leftists make utter fools of themselves.

I’m serious.

With merely a public utterance, Trump has almost exerted a form of mind control that forces these people to behave as circus clowns. This is where Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) comes in.

The lawmaker on Friday posted a video in which he played his own version of Jimi Hendrix’s “Hey Joe,” in which he transformed the lyrics into his very own musical diatribe against Trump. Sporting a custom Steve Ray Vaughan Fender Stratocaster, he proceeded to butcher the Hendrix classic.

“Hey, Trump. Where you going with that gun in your hand?” Johnson sang. “You know I want to be a king someday,” he continued, singing as Trump “I’m going down and shoot democracy down.”

Believe it or not, it just went downhill from there.

You know I want to be the king someday. Hey, Donald Trump. We won't let you take our democracy down. Take it down to the ground. Hey, Trump. We won't let you take our democracy down. Burn it down to the ground.

Here comes Rep. Hank Johnson, the man famous for believing Guam could capsize, with the latest installment of "These Are Not Serious People." pic.twitter.com/JKdNk3EEFk — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 20, 2025

First of all, anyone who has strummed a few chords on a six-string can tell Johnson didn’t even bother to tune his instrument before desecrating the song. If you’re going to try channeling Hendrix, you could at least have the decency to make sure your guitar is in tune beforehand. Is that too much to ask, congressman?

Secondly, the lyrics sound like something a junior high school student would have come up with to poke fun at the president. There was no creativity. No cleverness. It didn’t even have the sting that a skilled parody should have — especially if it’s directed against a politician.

I’m convinced that both Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix were shaking their heads in the great beyond while listening to Johnson mangle “Hey Joe.”

It is for this reason that I must call for the expulsion of Johnson from Congress. It isn’t because he’s a total hack. It’s not just because he supports destructive policies. No, dear reader, Johnson must not be allowed into the halls of Congress because he dared to destroy one of the coolest classic rock tunes in history that was written by arguably the best rock guitarist to walk this Earth.

This is America. We do not besmirch our rock legends in this way, Rep. Johnson. Do better. Take some guitar lessons. Learn how to sing. And for pete’s sake, learn how to tune your guitar.

Now, you can enjoy the real song below.