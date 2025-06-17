Protester Showed Up to 'No Kings' Demonstration With a Gun—What Cops Found at His House Was Worse

A man who was arrested for carrying weapons at a “No Kings” protest in Pennsylvania had several pipe bombs in his home, according to local law enforcement.

Police arrested Kevin Krebs, 31, for carrying a concealed handgun during the protest, according to CBS News.

Kevin Krebs, 31, of Malvern, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license. The Montgomery County Bomb Squad and FBI agents raided his home on Conestoga Road in Malvern on Monday and found a pipe bomb, police said. It was active, but the pipe bomb was disabled in the backyard of his home, according to police. Crews are continuing to sweep Krebs' home in Malvern. According to the affidavit, a West Chester Borough police officer was patrolling the 100 block of North High Street when they were told a man was hiding a handgun under a long yellow raincoat. The officer spotted Krebs walking on the sidewalk toward the "No Kings" rally, which was happening several blocks away. The officer approached Krebs and asked if he had any weapons on him, to which he hesitated to answer. The officer noticed an empty holster on Krebs' hip and asked about a gun. Krebs admitted he had a handgun in his waistband, underneath another layer of clothing, the court documents said. Krebs allegedly had a fully loaded Sig Sauer P320 handgun hidden in his clothing, along with three loaded Sig Sauer handgun magazines, six loaded assault rifle magazines, an M9 bayonet knife, pepper spray, a pocket knife, a ski mask and gloves.

It is not yet known whether Krebs planned to carry out an attack at the protest or elsewhere. He was later released on $250,000 bail.

While executing a search warrant at Krebs’ home, police found several pipe bombs made using pipes and glass Coke bottles. He is now facing 13 counts of Weapons of Mass Destruction, 13 counts of Possession of an Instrument of Crime, and one charge of Causing a Catastrophe and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, according to WPVI.

Law enforcement also seized another handgun and several magazines for handguns and rifles. Krebs told investigators that he carried the firearm because “he wanted to go protest peacefully, but also wanted to be safe because of what he has seen on TV and other places.” The police have taken him into custody again on additional charges, Fox 29 reported.