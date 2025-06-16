DHS Officially Terminates Biden's 'Poorly Vetted' Illegal Alien Parole Program
WATCH: Israel Strikes Iranian Propaganda Network During Live Broadcast

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 16, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Israeli forces bombed an Iranian state television studio while it was broadcasting live on Monday.

The strike came amid Israel’s efforts to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program. This initiative has involved the bombing of several nuclear facilities and the elimination of key Iranian military officials.

Video footage circulating on social media shows an anchor giving a report before an explosion appears to shatter the facility. The anchor can be seen fleeing the area. 

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement saying, “The Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappearing.”

Another video shows a reporter discussing the attack. He appears in front of the radio and television facility as it is engulfed in flames in the background.

The strike appears to be an effort to hobble the Iranian regime’s ability to propagandize to the public. The government maintains tight control over its media apparatus. They have long used it to shape public opinion and maintain the regime’s grip on power. 

State-run news outlets such as the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting control the nation’s media landscape. It disseminates narratives glorifying the regime and its leaders while demonizing the United States and Israel.

The platforms’ broadcasting features carefully curated news and cultural content to reinforce the regime’s ideology. Alternative viewpoints typically face censorship. In essence, it appears Israel’s strike was meant to make it harder for the government to communicate with its citizens. 

Israel’s current military conflict with Iran is now in its fourth day. President Donald Trump has expressed support for the operation and has called on Tehran to continue negotiations related to its nuclear program.

Tags: IRAN ISRAEL

