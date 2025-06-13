This Is How the World Is Reacting to Israel's Strikes on Iran

Israel sent shockwaves throug the geopoltiical scene after it launched a series of airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The international reaction has been predictable, with many governments condemning the attack and others expressing concerns about a possible escalation in violence in the Middle East.

World condemns Israel’s strike on Iran:



— UN, ‘Concerned by attacks on nuclear sites’

— Oman, ‘Reckless, violates intl. law’

— Indonesia, ‘Risks broader conflict’

— Saudi Arabia, ‘Blatant aggression’

— Australia, ‘Alarming escalation’

— New Zealand, ‘High risk of miscalculation’ — Nadira Ali🇵🇸 (@Nadira_ali12) June 13, 2025

Several nations criticized Israel for the preemptive strike, which was aimed at preventing the Iranian regime from developing nuclear weapons that could be used against the Jewish state.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif characterized the assault as “unprovoked” and “highly irresponsible.”

In a post on social media, he expressed his sympathies for Iranians who lost their lives in the attack. The nation’s foreign office issued a statement arguing that Iran “has every right to defend itself under Article 51 of the UN Charter.”

United Kingdom foreign secretary Priti Patel explained that the government is “watching closely the developments in the Middle East and urge all sides to work towards a de-escalation of tensions.” Patel urged others to “use our influence and diplomacy to work closely with all of our allies in the region and beyond to resolve conflcits, and deliver peace and stability in the Middle East.”

China wasn’t too enthused about Israel’s airstrikes either. Its foreign ministry expresssed “deep concern” of the potential fallout of the attack. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian stated that the Chinese government was “closely following developments” and urged “relevant parties to avoid further escalation of tension.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a post on X, expressed its “strong condemnation and denunciation of the heinous Israeli attacks against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The agency further argued that the assault “violates its sovereignty and constitutes a blatant breach of international law and norms.”

Turkey also condemned the airstrikes. “This attack, which is a clear violation of international law, is a provocation serving Israel’s strategic destabilisation policy in the region,” its foreign ministry asserted.

The agency added, “The fact that these attacks took place during an intensified period of negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program shows that the Netanyahu government does not wish to resolve any issue through diplomatic means and does not refrain from risking regional stability and global peace for its own interests.”

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s spokesperson noted that “He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks beween Iran and the United States on the status of Iran’s nuclear programme are underway.”

Russia’s government indicated it is concerned about a “sharp escalation” between Israel and Iran. “Russia is concerned and condemns the sharp escalation of tensions,” said spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Interestingly enough, some Iranians praised the attack. “I wanted to thank Israel and Uncle Netanyahu for what they did last night and to tell Iran: You are nothing. (You say you are) a power in the region, but three of your top commanders were killed in a single attack,” a viewer told Iran International TV. She further stated that she wanted people “to get out [on the streets to protest] and be united with each other and to topple this blood thirsty government.”