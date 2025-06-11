Jury Delivers Split Verdict in Harvey Weinstein’s Retrial

A jury found former film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of one count of sex crimes for a second time in New York on Wednesday in a split verdict.

The jury acquitted Weinstein of another charge and is still deliberating on a third. This comes after Weinstein was initially convicted five years ago. However, the conviction was overturned. The case was retried in Manhattan.

Advertisement

From CNN:

The split verdict meted out a measure of vindication to his accusers and prosecutors — but also to Weinstein — after the landmark case was thrown into limbo. The partial verdict came after an extraordinary day in which the jury foreperson indicated he felt bullied and Weinstein himself urged the judge to halt the trial, declaring: “It’s just not fair.” “My life is on the line, and you know what? It’s not fair,” the former Hollywood heavy-hitter declared after making an unusual request to address the court. “It’s time, it’s time, it’s time, it’s time to say this trial is over.”

Harvey Weinstein has been convicted on one count of engaging in criminal sex but acquitted on the second in his sex crimes retrial in NY. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the rape count. Deliberations on that one count will resume Thursday. https://t.co/8LHuMWAd2h pic.twitter.com/SBBilsmnkc — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) June 11, 2025

Harvey Weinstein's so guilty they convicted him twice! pic.twitter.com/5jCpPHleGj — Rudy Havenstein, Senior Markets Commentator. (@RudyHavenstein) June 11, 2025

The charge on which Weinstein was acquitted was related to allegations that he forced Kaja Sokola, a former model, into oral sex in 2006. The jury is still considering an allegation that he raped a hairstylist named Jessica Mann in 2013, according to NPR.

Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, described being raped by Weinstein in a hotel room in 2013. The jury will reconvene Thursday to decide that charge, according to the New York Daily News. Haley and Mann testified at Weinstein's first trial in Manhattan, while Sokola was a new witness. While prosecutors built their case around the dramatic testimony of the three women, the defense team tried to raise doubts about their motivations and truthfulness. Lead defense lawyer Arthur Aidala described the women as "conniving" and "sophisticated" and said they falsely accused Weinstein as a means to attain fame and money. All three women have received substantial civil settlements.

The former movie mogul was also convicted of sex crimes in California in 2022. He has appealed the verdict. The jury is expected to give its verdict on the third charge on Thursday.