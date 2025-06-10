Trump’s Mass Deportations Get Surprising Boost—but Voters Are Split on One Key Detail

A new poll shows that most Americans support President Donald Trump’s mass deportation program as the immigration debate continues to rage in America.

The poll was conducted just before the anti-ICE riots kicked off in Los Angeles, California. The data shows that while most Americans favor Trump’s immigration policies, a significant number remain skeptical. Researchers found that people’s opinions were heavily influenced by whether the respondent believed the administration is primarily targeting illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes while residing in the country.

About 54 percent of Americans say they approve of the president’s mass deportation program, while 46 percent disapprove. Not surprisingly, approval is highest among Republican voters, with 93 percent backing the initiative. Only 18 percent suggested they favor Trump’s approach to immigration.

Independents were evenly split, with 49 percent supporting the policy and 51 percent opposing it.

When asked whether the administration’s immigration policies make the country safer, 42 percent said yes, while 30 percent indicated it is making Americans less safe. About 27 percent believed it makes no difference.

Respondents also weighed in on their perception of the economic impact of Trump’s mass deportations, with 32 percent saying it would strengthen the economy. But 39 percent suggested it would weaken the economy, with 29 percent saying it would not have an impact at all.

One of the most controversial issues related to immigration has been Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal immigrants without going through the usual due process afforded to deportees. In many cases, the administration removed people without providing them with a court hearing, as is usually the case. About 63 percent said they believe illegal immigrants should at least receive a court hearing before deportation, compared to 37 percent who support immediate removal.

An interesting finding involves who respondents believed Trump is deporting, with 53 percent believing the initiative is targeting mostly dangerous criminals. About 47 percent indicated the administration is focusing on those who are not dangerous. Essentially, the poll found that those who believe Trump is mainly going after dangerous criminals are more likely to support the program. Respondents who think he is targeting those who are not violent are less likely to support it.

There is also a difference in how people feel about Trump’s goals regarding immigration and the actions he has taken to achieve them. About 55 percent of respondents said they agree with his end goals, but only 44 percent supported how he is going about it. Researchers found that 56 percent disapprove of his methods.

These findings are not surprising, given what we are seeing on the airwaves and interwebs. Americans appear to agree that illegal immigration is a problem. This makes sense given former President Joe Biden’s failure to take action on the four-year border crisis that began shortly after he took office in 2021.

However, it seems many Americans would prefer the approach Trump used during his first term. They are skeptical of deporting people without some form of due process. Moreover, they clearly want him to prioritize violent criminals over those who entered the country for work.