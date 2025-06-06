VIP
Dems Double Down on Terrorism
Former Obama State Dept. Spox Still Doesn't See Evidence of Biden's Mental Decline
What Jim Acosta Said at the End of His Lame DC Show Was...
Democrats Have Suddenly Become Interested in the Epstein Files – I Wonder Why?
Top Lawyer Shuts Down Elon Musk’s Explosive Claim About Trump and Epstein
'Corrupt As Hell': Trump Goes Off on The New York Times and Washington...
Tehran’s Nuclear Lies Unraveled by Iran’s Democratic Resistance
Trump Administration Blasts Boston Mayor's 'Sickening' Comments About ICE Agents
VIP
Rubio Imposed Sanctions on Three International Criminal Court Judges. Here's Why.
'People Will Die': Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer Cannot Handle This Bill
Noem Speaks Out on Ending This Controversial TSA Program
VIP
Here's What Jasmine Crockett Thinks Is Going to Help Her Party for 'This...
Disgusting: Major Event in Texas Canceled Over Jihadist Threats
Four Democrat-Led States Urge the FDA to Lift Abortion Pill Restrictions
Tipsheet

FBI Thwarts Planned Bombing and Mass Shooting Rampage

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 06, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The FBI announced on Thursday that it had thwarted an improvised explosive attack and a possible mass shooting that was to take place at a Washington mall.

Federal agents arrested a teenager who is suspected of planning the assault last month, according to a press release.

Advertisement

A teenager, whose name will not be released due to an effort to limit public disclosure of a minor, was arrested May 22 by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies after his plans to set off an explosive at a shopping mall in Washington and shoot people as they fled the movie theater there were reported to the FBI on May 19, law enforcement leaders said Thursday.

The mall is approximately 50 miles north of Portland off I-5.

“This plot was as serious as it gets,” FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson stated. “We, along with our partners, moved swiftly to interrupt this violent plan and to protect our community.”

The teenager arrested for planning the attack is a Columbia County resident who, according to the FBI, shared nihilistic, violent extremist ideology and the plans in online chats. The suspect was placed under court-authorized surveillance for public safety concerns.

The Bureau noted that the suspect “demonstrated the intent and means to carry out their plan, which included precise details such as a map of the mall, a route the shooter would follow, a plan to use an improvised explosive device commonly known as a chlorine bomb to incite panic, and then to shoot mall patrons as sthey were exiting the movie theatre before ultimately committing suicide at a pre-determined location in the mall.”

Recommended

Disgusting: Major Event in Texas Canceled Over Jihadist Threats Guy Benson
Advertisement

Investigators found “annotated schematics” and the firearms and explosives the boy planned to use. They seized three handguns, ammunition, four knives, and five digital devices, according to Olson.

The suspect was taken into custody by Columbia County juvenile authorities. 

Tags: FBI MASS SHOOTING WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Disgusting: Major Event in Texas Canceled Over Jihadist Threats Guy Benson
Top Lawyer Shuts Down Elon Musk’s Explosive Claim About Trump and Epstein Jeff Charles
'People Will Die': Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer Cannot Handle This Bill Rebecca Downs
It's One of the Most Brutal Swipes Directed at Karine Jean-Pierre. It's Also Totally True. Matt Vespa
Patriots Are the Losers in the Trump v. Musk Feud Kurt Schlichter
Biden's Border Nihilism Will Live Long After He Is Gone Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Disgusting: Major Event in Texas Canceled Over Jihadist Threats Guy Benson
Advertisement