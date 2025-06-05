Elon Musk Is Shooting Inside the Ship on the DOGE Cuts for All...
Is This Why Elon Musk Is Throwing a Tantrum?
Chuck Schumer Outburst About Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Shows the Dems Have Nothing
Again, No One Believes You, Joe
The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives
Are People Getting Dumber?
At Minimum: They Go to Jail!
Three Little Words
VIP
Trump 'Very Pleased to Announce' He Agrees With Elizabeth Warren on This Issue
5th Anniversary of the Death of George Floyd -- The Damage Continues, Part...
Urgent Need for Red Flag
Trump's Agenda Versus His Opponents'
United States Provides Lone Veto for UN's Vote on Ceasefire in Gaza
Hegseth Ordered the Navy to Remove a Gay Rights Activist's Name From a...
Tipsheet

Columbia University Faces Academic Death Sentence for Ignoring Antisemitism

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 05, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Columbia University has violated federal civil rights law by turning a blind eye to pro-Hamas students’ treatment of Jewish Americans on its campus, according to the Education Department. Now, the agency is moving to strip the university of its accreditation.

Advertisement

This outcome is anything other than shocking — especially to those who have been following this issue since October 7, 2023. Now, it appears the university will face some serious consequences for bowing down to the pro-Hamas crowd.

This comes after the Trump administration pulled about $400 million in federal funding from the university in  March.

In a press release, the Education Department notified the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that Columbia violated antidiscrimination laws, and “therefore fails to meet the standards for accreditation. 

Education Secretary Linda McMahon excoriated the school for allowing the rise of antisemitism on its campus while refusing to do what is necessary to protect Jewish students.

After Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel, Columbia University’s leadership acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students on its campus. This is not only immoral, but also unlawful. Accreditors have an enormous public responsibility as gatekeepers of federal student aid. They determine which institutions are eligible for federal student loans and Pell Grants. Just as the Department of Education has an obligation to uphold federal antidiscrimination law, university accreditors have an obligation to ensure member institutions abide by their standards.

Recommended

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

This move represents a significant escalation of the conflict between the White House and prominent universities. Columbia, for its part, previously agreed to make the requested changes to prevent its funding from being canceled. This included overhauling its policies regarding protests, safety, and security.

Threatening the university’s accreditation appears to be another form of pressure the Trump administration is putting on Columbia. It could also be a message to other learning institutions whose leadership has chosen to allow pro-Hamas agitators to harass and threaten Jewish students.

If the Trump administration manages to push these universities to stop siding with pro-Hamas thugs, it will seriously damage the movement that cropped up after the terrorist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel in 2023, launching the current war in Gaza. Since then, anti-Jewish bigots have come out of the woodwork, ramping up their rhetoric and violent actions against Jews in America.

On Sunday, a terrorist firebombed a gathering of Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado. He left at least 12 people injured — including a Holocaust survivor. This is the type of violence that ensues when bad actors use bigotry to stir people up. Perhaps in the coming months, we will see at least a modicum of sanity return to college campuses.

Advertisement
Tags: ANTISEMITISM EDUCATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
'Original Sin': It's Worse Than the Authors Know Ann Coulter
The Reactions to Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Were Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Is This Why Elon Musk Is Throwing a Tantrum? Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Is Shooting Inside the Ship on the DOGE Cuts for All the Wrong Reasons Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer Outburst About Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Shows the Dems Have Nothing Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement