VIP
The Political Questions Doctrine
Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined...
It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax...
Trump-Hating Intelligence Official Busted for Trying to Share Classified Info With Foreign...
'MASSIVE Win': Supreme Court Just Greenlit a Huge Trump Immigration Crackdown
Godspeed, Commish: Remembering the Lion-Heart of Bernard Kerik
Mike Johnson Sent Elon Musk a 'Long Text' After His Criticism of the...
Bondi Praised for Making 'One of the Best Decisions Ever'
It's Elon Musk's Last Day. Here's What Trump Has Planned.
VIP
Why Won't Trump Ask Republicans to 'Make a New Law' After Judicial Blows?...
VIP
'Absolutely Impressive:' Paul Ryan Marvels at What Mike Johnson Is Pulling Off As...
Democrat Senator: Concerns About Transgender Athletes Are 'Legitimate'
That's Some Claim: Squad Member Says 'We FIRED Musk!'
Here's Why This Illegal Alien Is Facing a $1.8 Million Fine
Tipsheet

Who's Been Impersonating a Top Trump Administration Official?

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 30, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Federal authorities are reportedly investigating an effort to impersonate White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Several individuals familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that the impersonator reached out to several prominent Republicans as Wiles.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, senators, governors, top U.S. business executives and other well-known figures have received text messages and phone calls from a person who claimed to be the chief of staff, the people familiar with the messages said. 

But the messages weren’t from Wiles—and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the White House are trying to figure out who is behind the effort and what the goal is, according to some of the people. FBI officials have told the White House they don’t believe a foreign nation is involved, some of the people said. 

“The White House takes the cybersecurity of all staff very seriously, and this matter continues to be investigated,” a White House spokeswoman said. 

“The FBI takes all threats against the president, his staff, and our cybersecurity with the utmost seriousness,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “Safeguarding our administration officials’ ability to securely communicate to accomplish the president’s mission is a top priority.”

Recommended

'MASSIVE Win': Supreme Court Just Greenlit a Huge Trump Immigration Crackdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Wiles, the first woman to occupy this position, also managed President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Someone in Trump’s orbit informed people that Wiles’ phone had been hacked. Some of those who received messages from the impersonator became suspicious after the individual asked them to continue the conversation using another messaging app such as Telegram.

But the effort didn’t only involve text messages. The Journal reported that someone using a voice that sounded like Wiles also called some of her contacts. 

In some of the text messages, people received requests that they initially believed to be official. One lawmaker, for example, was asked by the impersonator to assemble a list of individuals who could be pardoned by the president.

It became clear to some of the lawmakers that the requests were suspicious when the impersonator began asking questions about Trump that Wiles should have known the answers to—and in one case, when the impersonator asked for a cash transfer, some of the people said. In many cases, the impersonator’s grammar was broken and the messages were more formal than the way Wiles typically communicates, people who have received the messages said. The calls and text messages also didn’t come from Wiles’s phone number. 

U.S. intelligence agencies have looked into the impersonation, some of the people said. Members of Congress have been notified about the campaign to impersonate Wiles, some of the people said. 

It couldn’t be determined how the impersonator was able to gain access to Wiles’s phone contacts, some of the people said.

Advertisement

Despite Wiles warning her contacts that she had been hacked, the impersonator is still sending messages. It is not yet clear what the individual is trying to accomplish.

Tags: WHITE HOUSE FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'MASSIVE Win': Supreme Court Just Greenlit a Huge Trump Immigration Crackdown Jeff Charles
Bondi Praised for Making 'One of the Best Decisions Ever' Leah Barkoukis
Democrats and Their DEI Albatrosses Victor Davis Hanson
Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined in Matt Vespa
It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax Perjured Herself Matt Vespa
David Hogg Drops Another Name That Could Be Neck-Deep in the Biden Cover-Up Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'MASSIVE Win': Supreme Court Just Greenlit a Huge Trump Immigration Crackdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement