Trump Teases a New Role for Elon Musk
VIP
Thank You, Elon
'Drill Baby Drill' Just Set a New U.S. Record
Undeniable: Trump's Economy Just Hit a Key Factor for Success
A Dem Senator Just Roasted Her Party Over Its Economic Messaging
You Knew This Anti-ICE Line Was Going to Come From This Dem Rep's...
Taylor Lorenz: We Deserved the 9/11 Attacks
Doctors Proved Couple Didn't Hurt Their Kids – the State Took Them Anyway
The Pro-Hamas Movement Is Trying to Turn Israeli Embassy Shooter Into a Celebrity
Assaults, Doxing of ICE Agents Is at 'All Time High,' Homan Says
Democrat Rep. Gabe Vasquez Joins AOC in Renewed Push to Abolish ICE
VIP
There’s a New Law on the Books in This Republican State to Protect...
Campaigns for Byron Donalds, Vivek Ramaswamy Receive Shout Out From Trump Advisor at...
Did You Catch This MIT Graduation Speech Bashing Israel?
Tipsheet

An Anti-Gunner Darling Was Just Exposed As a Fraud – and I Couldn't Be Happier

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 30, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

The anti-gunners are getting so desperate to infringe on the Second Amendment that they are even willing to elevate someone who lied about surviving a school shooting.

Advertisement

Calvin Polachek, a 23-year-old University of Louisville student, has been exposed for fabricating a school shooting he supposedly survived. In February, he spoke at a MOMS Demand Action and Students Demand Action event in which he recalled how he had to “walk past that spot where I saw my best friend and pretend it was all normal.”

He also said his brother and nine other people died in the attack.

He continued: “It was not normal. Folks, that’s been eight years, and I’ve been talking about this every single day since then for eight years.”

The problem is that not only did he not survive a school shooting — he completely made the incident up. Several students and officials at the Dallas high school that he attended repudiated his tall tale.

"It's my 26th year in Dallas [School District] and I could tell you that thankfully we've never had an event like that in our school district," Dallas School Superintendent Thomas Duffy told WHAS. "It's very troubling and disheartening that [it] was a story that was being promulgated."

Recommended

Bondi Praised for Making 'One of the Best Decisions Ever' Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Dallas Township Police Chief Doug Higgins, in a post on Facebook, confirmed that “There has never been a school shooting at Dallas High School.” He further stated that Polachek's false claims “are deeply troubling.”

MOMS Demand Action and Students Demand Action are a part of anti-gunner organization Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network. A spokesperson from the organization stated that Polacheck contacted its Kentucky chapter and deceived its volunteers into believing he had survived a school shooting.

Sarah Boland Heine of Everytown for Gun Safety said Polachek’s lies were “an affront to the countless survivors of gun violence who show extraordinary courage every day by reliving their darkest moments in service of the fight to end our country’s gun violence crisis.”

One student who attended the high school slammed Polacheck for fabricating the school shooting. 

"I don't know about you, but I'd never lie about my brother dying," he told reporters. "A school shooting is a tragic event...it's just a crazy thing to even lie about because just the pain that comes with that situation is just terrible."

Advertisement

Polachek’s story continued to unravel when other students began poking holes in his story. Several people confirmed that his brother, Luke, was still alive. One said she received a friend request from him through Facebook “less than a year ago,” according to WNEP.

It’s amazing to me that these organizations were so eager to have a school shooting survivor on their team that they didn’t even bother to check out his story before platforming him. Of course, it’s worth noting that most would not expect someone to sink so low as to lie about surviving such an incident.

Still, Polachek’s actions are an insult to those who have actually been through this type of ordeal. Even worse, he was using this lie to advocate for the violation of Americans’ rights to keep and bear arms. His lie was reprehensible, but it is good that he has been exposed as a charlatan.

Tags: GUN CONTROL SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bondi Praised for Making 'One of the Best Decisions Ever' Leah Barkoukis
A Dem Senator Just Roasted Her Party Over Its Economic Messaging Matt Vespa
Doctors Proved Couple Didn't Hurt Their Kids – the State Took Them Anyway Jeff Charles
'Drill Baby Drill' Just Set a New U.S. Record Katie Pavlich
Democrats and Their DEI Albatrosses Victor Davis Hanson
Who's Been Impersonating a Top Trump Administration Official? Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bondi Praised for Making 'One of the Best Decisions Ever' Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement