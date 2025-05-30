An Anti-Gunner Darling Was Just Exposed As a Fraud – and I Couldn't Be Happier

The anti-gunners are getting so desperate to infringe on the Second Amendment that they are even willing to elevate someone who lied about surviving a school shooting.

Calvin Polachek, a 23-year-old University of Louisville student, has been exposed for fabricating a school shooting he supposedly survived. In February, he spoke at a MOMS Demand Action and Students Demand Action event in which he recalled how he had to “walk past that spot where I saw my best friend and pretend it was all normal.”

He also said his brother and nine other people died in the attack.

He continued: “It was not normal. Folks, that’s been eight years, and I’ve been talking about this every single day since then for eight years.”

Dallas grad accused of lying about mass shooting | James Halpin, The Citizens Voice



A former Luzerne County student gave an emotional address to a crowd at the Kentucky State Capitol earlier this year, delivering a harrowing account of surviving a mass shooting that killed his… pic.twitter.com/TtziN5j870 — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) May 29, 2025

The problem is that not only did he not survive a school shooting — he completely made the incident up. Several students and officials at the Dallas high school that he attended repudiated his tall tale.

"It's my 26th year in Dallas [School District] and I could tell you that thankfully we've never had an event like that in our school district," Dallas School Superintendent Thomas Duffy told WHAS. "It's very troubling and disheartening that [it] was a story that was being promulgated."

Dallas Township Police Chief Doug Higgins, in a post on Facebook, confirmed that “There has never been a school shooting at Dallas High School.” He further stated that Polachek's false claims “are deeply troubling.”

A Dallas grad named Calvin Polachek lied about being a school shooting survivor (never happened) and @MomsDemand @Everytown didn't care and sent him on a speaking tour to promote banning guns anyway. https://t.co/0uksVhyLk0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 29, 2025

MOMS Demand Action and Students Demand Action are a part of anti-gunner organization Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network. A spokesperson from the organization stated that Polacheck contacted its Kentucky chapter and deceived its volunteers into believing he had survived a school shooting.

Sarah Boland Heine of Everytown for Gun Safety said Polachek’s lies were “an affront to the countless survivors of gun violence who show extraordinary courage every day by reliving their darkest moments in service of the fight to end our country’s gun violence crisis.”

One student who attended the high school slammed Polacheck for fabricating the school shooting.

"I don't know about you, but I'd never lie about my brother dying," he told reporters. "A school shooting is a tragic event...it's just a crazy thing to even lie about because just the pain that comes with that situation is just terrible."

Calvin Polachek, the clown that lied about a school shooting in Dallas PA. Make him famous. He looks a little sweet doesn't he? pic.twitter.com/ea7C2dzCZJ — Matt (@UltraLuxeFender) May 30, 2025

Polachek’s story continued to unravel when other students began poking holes in his story. Several people confirmed that his brother, Luke, was still alive. One said she received a friend request from him through Facebook “less than a year ago,” according to WNEP.

It’s amazing to me that these organizations were so eager to have a school shooting survivor on their team that they didn’t even bother to check out his story before platforming him. Of course, it’s worth noting that most would not expect someone to sink so low as to lie about surviving such an incident.

Still, Polachek’s actions are an insult to those who have actually been through this type of ordeal. Even worse, he was using this lie to advocate for the violation of Americans’ rights to keep and bear arms. His lie was reprehensible, but it is good that he has been exposed as a charlatan.