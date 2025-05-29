You Won’t Believe What This Teacher Was Caught Saying About Trump in Class

A high school teacher in Tucson is under investigation after a student recorded her comparing President Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler in the classroom.

The student reached out to KVOA about the history teacher’s comments, which she allegedly made during a lesson on World War II.

The student recorded parts of the lecture, feeling the teacher's comments were inappropriate. "...your generation with the lowest information level is the biggest supporter of Donald Trump, he has that in common with Hitler too," said the teacher in the recording. The student who captured the recording expressed concern over the teacher's comments and says it's hardly the first time they have blended their personal opinions into lessons. "She’s trying to put her beliefs onto us," he said. He added, "I don’t appreciate her telling me that me and my generation are Nazis for voting [for] or for being the biggest Trump supporters."

The teacher can also be heard saying Hitler “catered to the youth and the youth catered to him.”

The student’s father characterized the teacher’s remarks as a form of bullying. “It’s bullying because in a sense she’s calling our kids Nazis, for their beliefs. It’s not something our kids need to be hearing,” he told reporters.

The father also stated that he chose to take the matter to the media because he did not believe the district would take action otherwise. “If I tell one person, the superintendent, principal, whoever I think , it willf all on dead ears,” he said.

The Tucson Unified School District told KVOA that it is “aware of the allegation and it’s under investigation.”

This is not the first case of a teacher using Hitler to influence students’ political views against Trump. Back in 2016, a California teacher was placed on leave for also comparing Trump to Hitler. In 2024, a Nevada teacher went on an anti-Trump rant in class.

It’s already bad enough that progressives are using government-run schools to indoctrinate children into their ideology. But this further shows that teachers are getting away with foisting their poltiical views on children — without the knowledge of their parents, in many cases.

The father is right. This is nothing more than bullying. This teacher, as well as others, are basically telling children that they and their parents are Nazis for supporting a politician they don’t like. It’s an egregious abuse of power, and another reason why parents who are able should abandon government-run schools altogether.

This problem will only get worse as Trump’s second term rolls forward. Unfortunately, many teachers will likely not be held accountable for using their positions to influence young minds.