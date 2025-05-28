UK Prosecutors Charge Andrew and Tristan Tate With Rape, Human Trafficking

Andrew and Tristan Tate are facing over 20 charges in the United Kingdom for a variety of offenses, including rape, human trafficking, bodily harm, and others.

The Tate brothers are dual US-British citizens and former professional kickboxers who became social media influencers. Their content is controversial, but popular among young men. Their work gained increasing notoriety in the “manosphere” where they promote a supposed hyper-masculine lifestyle focused on wealth and dominance over women.

Over the years, their behavior has resulted in accusations of rape and trafficking. In several videos, Andrew appears to imply that he traffics women for sex through his pornography business. They are currently residing in Romania, where they are also facing charges.

From The Guardian:

UK prosecutors have confirmed they have authorised 21 charges against influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking. Andrew Tate, 38, faces 10 charges including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain; charges connected to three alleged victims. Tristan Tate, 36, faces 11 charges including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking; charges connected to one alleged victim. The two British-Americans are under investigation in Romania, facing a number of charges, which they deny. A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have authorised charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offences including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution and actual bodily harm against three women. “These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire police. “A European arrest warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate. “However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first.

Romanian authorities have charged the two brothers with trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering. Andrew is also facing a lawsuit filed by four other women. Both brothers have constantly denied the allegations.

The brothers have also amassed a following on the political right due to their anti-woke and anti-establishment views. However, many conservatives rejected them after more of their behavior was publicized.