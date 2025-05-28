Liz Warren Named As the Person Who Really Controlled the Biden Autopen
The Justice Department Just Launched an Investigation Into One of California's Sickest Policies

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 28, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Justice Department is launching an investigation into the Jurupa School District in California over its policies requiring female athletes to compete against biological males.

California’s districts have repeatedly come under fire over recent years for pushing gender ideology in their schools — especially when it comes to girls’ sports.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon with the Civil Rights Division sent a letter to the district informing them about the investigation. “This letter is to advise you that the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) will work in coordination with US ED in its investigation, for it is also the responsibility of the Attorney General of the United States to enforce the provisions of Title IX,” she wrote.

Dhillon further noted that “when the Attorney General has reasonable cause to believe that an educational entity that receives federal funding is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination in violation of Title IX, it is the Attorney General’s responsibility to take appropriate action to eliminate that discrimination, including seeking injunctive relief.”

The assistant attorney general pointed out that the state’s “top-ranked girls’ triple jumpber and second ranked girls’ long jumper is a boy.”

As recently as May 17, this male athlete was allowed to take winning titles that rightfully belong to female athletes in both events.² The male athlete will now be allowed to compete against those female athletes again for a state title in long, triple, and high jump. Other high school female athletes have alleged that they were likewise robbed of podium positions and spots on their teams after they were forced to compete against males.⁴ Even California Governor Gavin Newsom has acknowledged that this practice is “deeply unfair” to girls and young women.

Back in February, the Education Department launched an investigation into the matter, as reported by RedState’s Jennifer Van Laar.

The Department of Education launched a Title IX investigation against CIF back in February; on Wednesday Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon informed CIF that in light of the news that "California's top-ranked girls' triple jumper, and second-ranked girls' long jumper, is a boy," her office is joining the US ED's investigation.

California has been on the forefront of the effort to force women and girls to compete against trans-identified men in various sports, despite the clear unfair physical advantages males have over females. The issue has been hotly debated over the past decade and played a prominent role in the 2024 presidential campaign. Hopefully, this investigation will bring about change, since California’s progressives are bent on forcing everyone else to pretend men can become women and vice versa.

