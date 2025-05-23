Desperate Democrats Claim This New Bill Is the Only Way to Stop Trump

Democrats unveiled a bill on Thursday that would transfer authority over the US Marshals from the executive branch to the judicial branch to protect them from the Orange Man What Is Bad™.

Advertisement

And what is the point of this? I’m glad you asked, dear reader. It’s simple. Democrats are seemingly concerned that President Donald Trump’s constant criticisms of judges that stymie his agenda are inspiring nutjobs to threaten them, according to CBS News.

The legislation, which was obtained by CBS News, specifies that the presidential administration would lose its authority over the Marshals. The law enforcement agency is currently part of the Department of Justice, and among other things, it is tasked with protecting federal judges, courthouses and court workers. Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who is leading the effort, said the change would help insulate U.S. Marshals from possible interference and politicization by the Trump administration. Democrats have accused President Trump of endangering the judiciary by publicly denouncing judges and their rulings on social media. The president's critics have also accused the administration of attempting to defy court orders and undermine the courts. Booker said, "Since 1789, the U.S. Marshals have valiantly protected our nation's judges and enforced court orders. But their dual accountability to the executive branch and the judicial branch paves the way toward a constitutional crisis." "To ensure these necessary functions are carried out, Congress must act to move the bureau into the judicial branch. Our U.S. Marshals are critical to protecting the rule of law, and they must be able to do their jobs without political interference," Booker said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced the introduction of the legislation in a Thursday post on X. “It'll stop Trump and Bondi from interfering as they enforce court orders or weaponizing them to intimidate citizens and government employees,” he wrote.

BREAKING: We're introducing a bill to stop Trump and Bondi from weaponizing US Marshals.



It'll move the Marshals from the Executive to the Judiciary Branch.



It'll stop Trump and Bondi from interfering as they enforce court orders or weaponizing them to intimidate citizens and… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 22, 2025

If, by some weird miracle, Congress passes the bill, it would empower the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to appoint a US Marshal Service director and other officers for each judicial district. It would also prevent the administration from using the agency to intimidate its opponents, Democrats claim.

Indeed, Democrats have claimed on numerous occasions that the White House has sent US Marshals to harass those who cross the president. Former US pardon attorney Liz Oyer claimed that the White House sent armed US Marshals to her home to cow her into silence after she was fired because she did not want actor Mel Gibson’s gun rights to be restored.

This former US pardon attorney alleges that the Trump administration sent armed US marshals to her home to silence her about being fired.



This week on More To The Story: https://t.co/l6JPKJJNcd pic.twitter.com/joO0UpUYVF — Reveal (@reveal) May 22, 2025

Advertisement

Of course, Oyer has not yet provided any evidence that this happened. Perhaps she’s channeling Adam Schiff or Jussie Smollett?

Still, I must say that it is genuinely heartwarming to see Democrats finally take a stand against the weaponization of government – even if it’s only because they believe they are on the receiving end. They didn’t care when their fellow travelers launched a series of politically-motivated criminal prosecutions against Trump in a failed effort to make sure he did not win the 2024 election.

Democrats had little to say when a major teachers’ union partnered with the Justice Department under Biden to label parents concerned about what students were being taught in schools as “domestic terrorists.”

But now, for some reason that is totally unrelated to their belief that the government is being weaponized against them, they have seen the light and want to end government corruption — at least for now.