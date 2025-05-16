Bruce Springsteen Rants About Trump Overseas — Then Trump Drops a Nuke on Him

President Donald Trump on Friday clapped back at musician Bruce Springsteen, who recently criticized him during a performance in the United Kingdom.

During the first stop of his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, “The Boss” slammed President Trump, accusing him of violating civil rights and cozying up to dictators. “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” the musician said.

Springsteen further claimed the Trump administration is “rolling back historic civil rights legislation that has led to a more just and plural society” and that it is “abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom,” a seeming reference to the war in Ukraine.

They’re defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands. They're removing residents off American streets that without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons. This is all happening now. The majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit President and a wrong government. They have no concern or idea of what it means to be deeply American. The America that I've sung to you about for 50 years is real, and regardless of its faults, is a great country with a great people. So we'll survive this moment.

This is part two of Bruce Springsteen's sermon on May 14, 2025 in Manchester. The Boss is leaving nothing to misinterpretation. He is horrified at the situation in the USA and is shouting it. pic.twitter.com/rTzpwnsSCu — The Unspin Room (@UnspinRoom) May 14, 2025

Naturally, President Trump wasn’t having it. In a Friday post on Truth Social, he laid into Springsteen, calling him “Highly Overrated” and a “pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden.”

I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country. If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is “dumb as a rock,” and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out “prune” of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just “standard fare.” Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!

Springsteen has constantly sided with the far left on most political issues. But over recent years, his political commentary has grown decidedly dumber. In 2016, he canceled a concert in North Carolina in protest of a law restricting trans-identified people from using restrooms that do not correspond with their biological sex.

I’m not trying to cast aspersions on Springsteen’s political acuity. I’m simply pointing out that whenever he opens his mouth on political issues, a long and winding stream of stupidity flows like water from a firehose.

It might be unseemly to criticize a musical legend like “The Boss.” So I won’t. I’ll simply point out that it might not be the greatest idea to take political opinions from someone who thinks men belong in women’s bathrooms.