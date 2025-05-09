VIP
He Thought It Was a Burglary – Now He's Facing a Murder Charge

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 09, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Police arrested a Virginia man for allegedly fatally shooting a teenager during a reported burglary that is believed to have been part of a TikTok prank.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested Tyler Chase Butler, 27, earlier this week. The suspect is being charged with 2nd degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to ABC 7

Butler is being held without bail.

Michael Bosworth Jr., an 18-year-old senior at Massaponax High School, was gunned down after Butler believed he was trying to break into his home. He was hit in the torso. One of the other teens was grazed by a bullet. The other was unharmed.

According to detectives, deputies responded to a call of an alleged attempted home burglary in progress that ended with the resident shooting at the three people involved on the 2700 block of McKenzie Lane in Fredericksburg, Va., at around 3 a.m. Saturday, May 3.

In the midst of gunfire, two teenagers were shot.

Michael Bosworth, Jr., 18, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he died. He played football and lacrosse at Massaponax High School.

A juvenile was also shot and taken to the same hospital, but had minor injuries. A third individual, also a juvenile, was also at the scene but did not get hurt.

The 911 call reported that three people were allegedly trying to break into Butler’s home by kicking in the back door. However, court documents showed that one of the youths on the scene told law enforcement that they were playing a “ding dong ditch” prank. Butler told the authorities that he believed the juveniles were trying to break into his home. 

The juveniles told police they had done this prank multiple times at other homes. They were planning to post a video of the prank on video video-sharing app TikTok. He also stated that they were trying to hide when Butler opened fire, according to the Fredericksburg Free Press.

The Spotsylvania County commonwealth's attorney is analyzing the evidence to determine whether he will prosecute Butler or decide the shooting was justified.

Tags: CRIME SELF DEFENSE PENNSYLVANIA

