This Democrat Just Introduced the Dumbest Anti-Trump Legislation in Recent Memory

Since losing bigly in the 2024 election, Democrats have been busy regrouping, criticizing the Trump administration, and, apparently, introducing ridiculous legislation to make spectacles of themselves.

Enter Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who announced on Thursday that he is introducing a bill that would require businesses to display the increase in prices due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“If the President and his Cabinet of billionaires are forcing Americans to pay a lot more for consumer goods, the people have a right to know just how much,” he wrote in a post on X. “His tariff charge is basically a national sales tax and we always print the price of taxes on receipts.”

The lawmaker touted the proposed legislation, called the “Truth in Tariffs Act,” saying it “will illuminate the hidden costs of tariffs and empower consumers to make informed decisions.”

“President Trump has thrust our economy into turmoil, hiking up costs, roiling markets and leaving consumers and businesses reeling from the uncertainty and havoc wrought by his reckless Trump Tariffs,” said Rep. Raskin. “President Trump’s universal tariffs constitute an effective national sales tax, which hurts working families the most. If the President and his government of billionaires are going to force American families to pay a lot more money for fewer available goods, the people have a right to know just how much of this new price burden stems directly from the President’s actions.” The legislation supports basic consumer rights and national economic literacy. Under the Truth in Tariffs Act, Americans who are being asked to pay more for the products they need will have greater decision-making power at grocery stores, car dealerships, e-commerce marketplaces and more. Furthermore, this legislation will protect consumers from price-gouging by ensuring that large retailers do not use President Trump’s chaotic tariffs rollout as an excuse to hike up prices even further. A trade model from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business finds the White House’s tariffs would raise prices, lower wages and reduce our GDP.

Why do I get so frustrated with Trump? Because he allows clowns like Jamie Raskin to make valid points. Tariffs should be posted as a cost, just like a sales tax. He’s 100% correct. Totally by accident, of course, but he’s right. https://t.co/Jzlx9Qq58R — The Masstronaut (@TMasstronaut) May 9, 2025

Online retailer Amazon came under fire from the Trump administration when it suggested it would list the cost of tariffs on its products. However, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos backed off of the plan after receiving a phone call from President Trump.

Here is the problem @TheDemocrats can't seem to grasp. Stop “educating” voters and just listen to them. https://t.co/bhexFBgPEH — RangerCPA (@RangerJoeCPA) May 9, 2025

Here’s the thing: The government should not force businesses to display tariffs on their products. The law would be yet another gradual expansion of the state — which is one of the Democrats’ favorite pastimes.

However, I don’t oppose the notion that businesses do this of their own accord. Companies have the right to show customers exactly how much tariffs are costing them — even if only to show their customers that they are not the ones raising the prices.

Raskin’s bill won’t go anywhere in a Republican-controlled Congress, so this is just for show. There is absolutely no way he would have proposed such a measure under a Democratic president. Still, this does raise valid discussion about how tariffs might affect American consumers over the long term.