BREAKING: Here Are the Details of the Trump Trade Deal With the UK
Rubio Sends a Warning to Latest Pro-Terrorism Mob at Columbia
Trump Wants to Dissolve These Three Agencies – A Federal Judge Won't Let...
Trump Just Pulled His Controversial Prosecutor Pick
Will AOC Run for President? Here's What Trump Thinks.
Beheaded for Belief: The Urgent Need to Protect Christians in the DRC
JD Vance Just Put Putin on Notice — The Trump White House May...
Bernie Sanders Unapologetically Defends Flying Private Jets
Watch Bessent Shut Down Dem Congresswoman Who Tried to Peddle 'Fake News Hoax'...
A New Pope Has Been Chosen
Georgia College Student and Her Family Face Deportation After She Got Pulled Over...
Ohio Gov. DeWine Moves to Block State GOP From Endorsing Vivek Ramaswamy
‘It Is Our Job to Destroy the United States,’ Says...
Homan Fires Back at AOC for Taunting Him at Town Hall
Tipsheet

She Lost Her Job to Protect a Baby — Then Got the Surprise of a Lifetime

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 08, 2025 11:15 AM
JANIFEST/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Former prison guard Roberta Bell lost her job back in 2023 after she agreed to take care of an inmate’s newborn child. Two years later, she was recently surprised with a reunion with the toddler.

Advertisement

CBS News reported in 2023 about Bell, who lives in Vicksburg, MS. 

The 58-year-old lives in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and is raising five of her eight grandchildren. Earlier this year, there was another child who needed her care. 

"There was an inmate that needed assistance, some help. She was pregnant," Bell said. 

Bell, a correctional officer at the Louisiana Transitional Center for Women, met Katie Bourgeois, who had about two months left on her sentence — but was about to give birth. Bell said there wasn't anyone in Bourgeois' family who could get the newborn, and that she was looking for someone who could care for the baby until she was released. Bourgeois asked Bell if she would take in the baby, and Bell agreed.

Bell said she alerted her supervisor to the situation. She said that he warned her that it was a conflict of interest, but later asked her if she was still planning on caring for the baby.

“I said, if the hospital calls me to come get that baby, I'm going to get that baby," Bell said. "And he said, 'Well, OK, I'm going to have to terminate you.'"

That is exactly what happened.

One week after losing her job, Bell was informed that the baby, named Kayson, had been born. She told CBS News that she “started taking pictures.”

"He was so precious. I put his clothes and stuff on him and I held him for a little while. They buckled him into a car seat, and we left and we came home. ... For two months I raised him. I loved him as he was my own, and I still love him today."

Recommended

A New Pope Has Been Chosen Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

After Bourgeois was released, she picked Kayson up. The child was later placed in foster care with parents who adopted him after the mother relapsed into drug use. This is where Bell’s surprise came, according to another CBS News report.

Outside a Louisiana courthouse, Roberta Bell embraced a toddler she hadn't seen in nearly two years, unaware that what she thought was a court-appointed visit was actually something much more significant.

"Oh, my baby. My baby – my little man," Bell said tearfully as she held Kayson, the child she had raised from birth two years ago when his mother was incarcerated.

Bell said, “It just broke my heart” when she found out Bourgeois relapsed. “I had sacrificed to make sure that he would be taken care of.” However, Kayson’s new parents, Skylar and Christian Moore, reached out to Bell after finding out she had previously taken care of the child.

"This was basically her baby. You know, she had him for the first couple months of his life and now she didn't know where he was," Skylar Moore said. "In my heart, I told my husband, I can't let her go to sleep another night, not knowing that he's safe."

Advertisement

What Bell didn't know when she arrived at the courthouse that morning was that the Moores had applied to adopt Kayson. Judge Jeffrey Cashe made the adoption official, with Bell as the guest of honor.

Bell now sorts cans at a processing plant after she was fired. The couple plans to continue including Bell in Kayson’s life. 

Tags: LOUISIANA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A New Pope Has Been Chosen Madeline Leesman
‘It Is Our Job to Destroy the United States,’ Says... Guy Benson
Watch Bessent Shut Down Dem Congresswoman Who Tried to Peddle 'Fake News Hoax' During Hearing Leah Barkoukis
BREAKING: Here Are the Details of the Trump Trade Deal With the UK Katie Pavlich
Trump Just Pulled His Controversial Prosecutor Pick Jeff Charles
FBI Director Kash Patel Took This House Dem to the Woodshed Over Her DOJ Weaponization Nonsense Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A New Pope Has Been Chosen Madeline Leesman
Advertisement