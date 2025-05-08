Will AOC Run for President? Here's What Trump Thinks.

There has been much buzz around the possibility that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) might consider running for president in 2028. President Donald Trump had something to say about that.

During a Wednesday interview with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, Trump acknowledged that the lawmaker has charisma, but pointed out some of her flaws.

“I think you’re right about the charisma,” Trump said. “I don’t know about her speaking ability. I don’t know about her debating ability. I don’t know how she is in an interview because you rarely see her being interviewed, rarely, and that’s a bad thing.”

Trump explained that the lawmaker “still has to answer questions, and I haven’t seen that yet.”

“You have to be able to speak in front of large crowds,” Trump continued. “Her voice is a little different. I won’t say it’s bad, but it’s a little squeaky. And a squeaky voice, I’m not sure that sells.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been getting a lot of practice when it comes to honing her speaking ability. She and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are currently on a national “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. Some suggest the lawmaker could be using the tour to lay the groundwork for a future presidential campaign.

If this is the case, there are signs she could have a considerable level of support — especially from New Yorkers. During a recent town hall event, Ocasio-Cortez drew hundreds of enthusiastic supporters, according to Fox News.

The momentum behind her, along with $9.6 million raised in the first quarter, has raised speculation among her supporters that she could have a realistic shot at winning in 2028. Independent voter Mark LaVergne told Fox News, “Don’t underestimate her. I mean, that was the mistake Joe Crowley and his people made seven years ago. They underestimated her. That was a fatal mistake.”

Andrew Sokolof Diaz said, “Absolutely, we stand with her … she has the support nationally, maybe even internationally, to run for president.”

The lawmaker has seen her popularity rise over recent months as she takes a more antagonistic approach to the Trump administration — especially in her defiance of border czar Tom Homan’s threats to arrest Democratic officials who try to sabotage the White House’s immigration agenda. However, there are some who expressed doubts about her potential candidacy.

Some constituents criticized her over the increasingly dilapidated conditions on Roosevelt Avenue, an area of her district rife with crime and open prostitution. “You’ve got to take care of the people that’ll get you elected,” LaVergne said.

Others took issue with her role in blocking the Amazon headquarters deal years ago.

Trump’s assessment is the most apt, from where I sit. Yes, AOC has an incredible amount of charisma among left-leaning voters. But she has not often been tested on the national stage, and when she has, it often doesn’t go well. She has not yet mastered the art of debate or even answering challenging questions durnig interviews, often fumbling for answers or simply regurgitating banal progressive talking points.

This is hysterical. Our next President. 😜🤣



2022. AOC is asked twice about the Fed and interest rates. She has absolutely no clue how to answer so she throws out every economic catch phrase she has ever heard.



Good thing Yahoo edited in some graphics. She is clueless. pic.twitter.com/xBQRqo3rOw — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 8, 2025

There is also the fact that most of the far-leftist positions she espouses aren’t all that popular with the public. This won’t change any time soon. Being an open socialist can garner a significant level of support — especially with a populist in the mold of Sanders. But it likely wouldn’t get enough support to defeat a popular Republican candidate who will seem more sane by way of contrast.

Still, the next election is four years away — which is plenty of time for AOC to sharpen her skills. As LaVergne suggested, it would be a mistake to underestimate her.