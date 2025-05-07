Pakistan Vows Retaliation After India's Deadly Airstrikes

Pakistan has vowed to retaliate after India launched aerial strikes in its territory on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and wounding dozens more. The attack has caused concern that the two nations — both nuclear powers — could become engaged in a deadlier conflict.

Pakistan said India’s airstrikes amounted to a “blatant at of aggression” while Mumbai claims it was a “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible” act in response to a radical Islamic terrorist attack carried out in Kashmir by Pakistani militants.

From ABC News:

The strike, which followed Tuesday's missile assault, came amid rising tension as India continued to blame Pakistan for a deadly attack in April in the disputed Kashmir region, a claim that Pakistan denies. That militant attack, known as the Pahalgam incident, left 26 people dead in Indian-held Kashmir. Pakistani military officials on Tuesday had vowed to respond from the "air and ground." Officials this morning repeated that warning, saying Pakistan "reserves the right to respond, in self-defense, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing." A statement released by the Pakistan National Security Commitee after a meeting of the committee said that "the Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard."

India claims the Pakistani government sponsored the terrorist attack. However, Islamabad has denied any involvement.

Pakistani officials claimed their military shot down several Indian warplanes during the attack. India claimed it did not target any military targets and was only going after terrorists. Sharif Chaudhry, Pakistan’s chief military spokesperson, told reporters that they would respond to the attack, but did not indicate how, according to The Washington Post.

As the United States, China and other countries called for mediation Wednesday, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg TV that he was “not aware” of any contact between India and Pakistan at the moment. “If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up these things,” he said. “As long as we’re under attack, under fire, we have to respond, we have to defend ourselves.” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said that “the armed forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions.”

CONFIRMED: One of the three Indian Rafale jets Pakistan claimed to have downed is now confirmed.



Wreckage bearing serial number BS-001 was found in Bathinda, verifying the Pakistani claim.



This was India’s first Dassault Rafale EH fighter jet. pic.twitter.com/xXrfhTtIUq — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 7, 2025

Reports : India has informed the 13 #UNSC Envoys that if Pakistan responds/escalates, India will respond back with overwhelming force this time. pic.twitter.com/wcGnZpuwiY — News IADN (@NewsIADN) May 7, 2025

Injured civilians in towns in Indian-administered Kashmir were treated in hospital on Wednesday following cross-border artillery strikes between Pakistan and India. Several people were reported killed on the Indian side. pic.twitter.com/KKMqFTy5pd — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 7, 2025

World leaders have called on the two nations to de-escalate the situation and work toward a peaceful solution. President Donald Trump weighed in on the matter on Tuesday at the White House. “I gues speople knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past,” he said, also stating that he hopes the conflict “ends very quickly.”