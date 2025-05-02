Fired DOJ Attorney Throws $1 Billion Tantrum Because of Trump's Pardons
He Paid Two Guys to Beat Him Up—Now He’s Paying the City of Chicago

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 02, 2025 12:45 PM
Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool

Disgraced actor and hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett has reached a settlement with the City of Chicago nearly six years after he humiliated himself by staging an assault against himself to get attention.

The settlement came about as the result of a lawsuit the city filed against the former actor, according to ABC 7. “In 2019, the city of Chicago's Law Department filed the suit, after Smollett failed to meet a city-demanded deadline to pay more than $130,000 into that allegedly staged attack,” the outlet reported.

The lawsuit stemmed from the incident in which Smollett paid two Nigerian actors to pretend to assault him in the city wearing MAGA hats. The actor tried to pin the attack on supporters of President Donald Trump, claiming one of his fake assailants yelled “This is MAGA Country” and racial slurs before beating him up and placing a noose around his neck.

His story quickly unraveled, and he was charged and later convicted of filing a false police report and disorderly conduct. Smollett has consistently maintained his innocence despite the fact that even Stevie Wonder could see that he faked a hate crime.

He served only six days in jail throughout the saga and paid a total of $135,106 in fines and restitution aside from the current settlement. 

The former actor had actually filed a countersuit against Chicago, claiming he did not fake the attack or make a false police report. Naturally, people on social media couldn’t resist the temptation to make fun of Smollett once again.

The details of the settlement have not yet been disclosed. Both parties indicated they needed “more time to finalize the documentation.”

