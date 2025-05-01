An Update on Dennis Prager
Tipsheet

Trump Issues Bombshell Threat to the World – and It Involves Iran

Jeff Charles
May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump issued a scathing threat to any nation that might consider purchasing oil from Iran amid efforts to pressure the regime into abandoning its nuclear program.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that “All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW!”

Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions. They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form. Thank you for your attention to this matter, PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

The Trump administration has been in “direct talks” with the Iranian regime since early in April, as Townhall’s Katie Pavlich noted.

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office along side Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump revealed "direct talks" are underway with Iran about the country's nuclear program.

"We're having direct talks with Iran," Trump said. "Everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with."

"It's getting to be very dangerous territory," Trump continued. "We have a very big meeting on Saturday and we're dealing with them directly."

Trump’s post comes as the fourth round of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran was postponed due to “logistical reasons.” BBC reported:

The foreign minister of Oman, facilitating negotiations, said Saturday's talks in Rome were being rescheduled because of logistical reasons, adding that a new date would be set when agreed by all sides.

It comes after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday warned that Iran would "pay the consequence" for its support of Yemen's Houthi rebels. Washington has also announced sanctions this week on companies it says have links to Tehran.

President Donald Trump pulled the US out of a previous nuclear agreement between Iran and five other world powers in 2018, and has long said he would make a "better" deal.

Trump has previously warned of military action if these new talks, which began in April, do not succeed. Both sides described the first round of talks in Oman's capital Muscat as "constructive".

The report suggested that both sides wish to avoid a complete collapse of negotiations.

President Trump has consistently maintained that his objective is to work out a “better” deal that ensures Iran cannot build a nuclear bomb.

