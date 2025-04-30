Bessent Gives an Update on the U.S. Mineral Deal With Ukraine
Scott Jennings Just Dropped a Major Hint About His Political Future That Has Everyone Talking

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 30, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

CNN’s Scott Jennings, the bane of leftist punditry on the network, is reportedly considering a run for the Senate.

Jennings, a former GOP strategist, has become a rock star of sorts on the right, with many right-leaning outlets regularly featuring his many brutal takedowns of his leftist counterparts.

But he could be looking to become Kentucky’s next senator after Sen. Mitch McConnell rides off into the sunset next year, according to The Daily Beast.

You can see it on his face and hear it in his voice. The network’s token conservative commentator would love to be the next senator from his home state of Kentucky. But when might he get around to announcing whether he’s waging a 2026 campaign?

“If the president wants me, I’ll run,” Jennings told a Swamp tipster at a bougie espresso martini-swilling party at the Swiss ambassador’s residence following the White House Correspondents’ bash on Saturday.

“If he wants somebody else, I’ll support that candidate,” said Jennings in his mellifluous, Southern drawl, playing the role of Kentucky statesman in his three-piece tuxedo.

This is not the first time a Jennings Senate run has been floated as an idea. Fox News reported back in February that he “is being privately and publicly encouraged to run for Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s open Senate seat in 2026.”

Several users on social media appear to love the idea, especially those in the punditry class.

If Republicans want a guaranteed GOP seat in Kentucky, they had better go with Jennings – especially if President Trump endorses him. He’s got the name recognition, rhetorical chops, and understanding of politics that would be needed to help advance Trump’s agenda in the Senate.

In fact, if he does run, and Trump gives his blessing, he is sure to win. In fact, he might not even need to campaign. Okay, that last part was a joke – but I’m not far off. After what seemed to be 80 decades of Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republicans are pining for change – not more of the self-righteous GOP establishment. Jennings appears to fit that bill perfectly.

